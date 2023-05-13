CHANGE LANGUAGE
Overactive Thyroid Or Hyperthyroidism Is Dangerous; Here’s Why

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 20:16 IST

Delhi, India

There are some symptoms that indicate that the person is suffering from hyperthyroidism.

Sensitivity to heat, palpitations, weakness, trembling of hands, and sleep issues are the other signs of an overactive thyroid.

Thyroid disease is a term used for a medical disorder where the thyroid does not produce the correct amount of hormones. When the thyroid produces excessive hormones, this condition is called hyperthyroidism. It uses the body’s energy too quickly and makes the heart beat faster. Not only this, but it also causes loss of bone density.

There are some symptoms, which indicate that the person is suffering from hyperthyroidism. These symptoms are weight loss, anxiety, restlessness, and irritability. Sensitivity to heat, palpitations, weakness, trembling of hands, and sleep issues are the other signs of an overactive thyroid. There are some instances where people may also develop a goiter, a swelling at their neck, due to hyperthyroidism.

According to Mayo Clinic, the treatment depends on age, health, cause of overactive thyroid, and its severity. Patients should also consult with their healthcare provider regarding the treatment.

Anti-thyroid medicine: Medications like Methimazole and Propylthiouracil remove the symptoms of hyperthyroidism. They prevent the thyroid gland from making excessive hormones.

Beta-blockers: These medicines lessen the symptoms of hyperthyroidism, such as tremors, rapid heart rate, and heart palpitations.

According to Healthline, there are certain foods that a person should consume if he or she is suffering from hyperthyroidism. Patients should eat foods with low iodine like:

Non-iodized salt

Decaffeinated coffee or tea (without milk or dairy- or soy-based creamers)

Egg whites

Fresh or canned fruit

Unsalted nuts and nut butter

Low levels of iron also increase the problem of overactive thyroid. Patients suffering from overactive thyroid should include iron-rich foods in their diet. For example:

Dried beans

Green leafy vegetables

Lentils

Nuts

Poultry, such as chicken and turkey

Red meat

Patients should also avoid some foods if they are suffering from an overactive thyroid. These foods should be limited or avoided to manage the problem of hyperthyroidism. According to everydayhealth.com, they are-

Gluten: Found in bread and pasta

Butter, Meat, and other fried things

Chocolate cake

Alcohol

    Coffee

    Processed foods

