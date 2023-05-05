Pabbar Valley To Grahan Village: 5 Offbeat Trekking Destinations In Himachal Pradesh To Try Out This Summer

With its snow-capped peaks, glistening rivers, and lush green valleys, Himachal Pradesh offers a breathtakingly beautiful landscape. While popular trekking destinations like Kheerganga, Triund, and Hampta Pass attract hordes of adventure enthusiasts every year, the state also offers a number of offbeat locations that are perfect for those seeking solitude and tranquillity amidst nature. These unexplored trails offer breathtaking views and a chance to experience the raw beauty of the mountains. So, what are you waiting for? Plan a trip to these trekking destinations and enjoy the beautiful locations.

Five stunning treks that you should consider once in a lifetime:

Grahan Village Trek:

The Grahan Village Trek is a serene and offbeat trek in Himachal Pradesh. Located in the Parvati Valley, the highlight of the route is the Grahan Village, which is known for its traditional wooden houses, charming apple orchards, and friendly locals. The trail offers stunning views of the snow-capped mountains nearby. Patalsu Peak:

The Patalsu Peak is a challenging yet rewarding trekking trail in Himachal Pradesh. Situated in the Solang Valley near Manali, the route takes you through beautiful forests, streams, and meadows. The summit offers stunning panoramic views of the surrounding peaks, including Hanuman Tibba and Deo Tibba. The trek is ideal for experienced trekkers who seek a thrilling adventure in the lap of the Himalayas. Dev Roopa:

The Dev Roopa Trek in Himachal Pradesh is a unique and offbeat route that offers stunning views of the Dhauladhar and Pir Panjal ranges. The highlight is the magnificent Dev Roopa Temple, which is believed to be the abode of the gods. The trek takes you through dense forests and charming villages, offering a chance to witness the local way of life Pabbar Valley:

The Pabbar Valley is an offbeat trekking path in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. The trek takes you through beautiful forests, charming villages, and sparkling streams, and offers stunning views of snow-capped mountains. The highlight of the trail is the Hatu Peak, which offers panoramic views of the valley. The route is perfect for nature lovers and those seeking a peaceful experience in the mountains. Thachi Valley:

The valley is situated in the Kullu district and offers stunning views of the Himalayas. The place is ideal for those seeking a trekking route away from the crowds.

