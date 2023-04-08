Pablo Picasso 50th Death Anniversary: Stunning Facts About the Spanish Artist

PABLO PICASSO 50TH DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Pablo Picasso is undoubtedly one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, a true visionary whose impact on the art world still resonates to this day. His unconventional approach to art, his willingness to break free from traditional techniques, and his boundless creativity have made him a household name, known and revered worldwide.

Born in Spain in 1881, Picasso was a child prodigy. Throughout his long and illustrious career, Picasso experimented with different styles and techniques, creating a vast and diverse body of work. Picasso’s legacy is as much about his art as it is about his life.

Let us celebrate Picasso as a trailblazer, an innovator, and a true iconoclast, whose impact on the art world will be felt for generations to come with these stunning facts:

Picasso’s Baptismal Name Contains 23 Words

The full name of Pablo Picasso includes the names of various saints and family members. His mother’s last name, Picasso y Lopez, is where the surname “Picasso" comes from. His father, Jose Ruiz Blasco, also contributed to his name. Early Signs of Picasso’s Artistic Talent

While most children utter “mama" or “dada" as their first words, Picasso’s mother claimed that his initial word was “piz," which is short for the Spanish word for pencil. As a result, his family started teaching him art at a young age. Picasso’s Diverse Artistic Skills

In addition to painting, Picasso was a sculptor, poet, playwright, and set designer. During World War I, he collaborated with Ballets Russes in Paris, creating Cubist sets and costumes for several productions. This partnership is also where he met his first wife, Olga Khokhlova. Although he began writing poetry in his later years, he still managed to write over 300 poems between 1935 and 1959. He also wrote two surrealist plays in the 1940s. Picasso’s Early Works

Picasso’s first painting, completed at the age of 9, was Le Picador, depicting a man riding a horse in a bullfight. His initial major work, First Communion, was completed when he was 15 years old and features a portrait of his family kneeling before an altar. Picasso’s Academic Struggles

Despite being an exceptionally talented artist from a young age, Picasso struggled academically and had low grades. He was a frequent attendee of detention. Nevertheless, he was considered a prodigy due to his early start in a serious art career. Picasso Was Thought To Be Stillborn

At the time of his birth, Picasso experienced a complicated delivery and was a feeble baby. The midwife, thinking he was born dead, left him on a table to care for his mother. Fortunately, it was his uncle, a physician named Don Salvador, who rescued him. The Most Prolific Painter

Picasso is known as the most prolific painter in the world, due to his long career spanning 75 years, during which he demonstrated an incredible amount of creativity. He didn’t just create art pieces, he utilised every chance he got to produce new material. According to Guinness World Records, Picasso produced 13,500 paintings and designs, 100,000 prints and engravings, 34,000 book illustrations, and 300 sculptures and ceramics. No other artist has been able to match Picasso’s level of productivity throughout their lifetime.

