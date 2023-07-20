Pairing the Right Meat With The Right Liquor for a Healthy Heart

Take three bites of any well-cooked meat, and you’re going to want one thing: a drink. Knowing how to pair meat with certain beverages, like wine, is going to be critical to your entire dining experience. I mean, think about it, does washing down a tasty steak with a glass of water sound ideal? Dr Prashant Mistry, Physiotherapist, nutritionist and celebrity trainer shares the secret to a healthy heart by pairing your meat with the right liquor.

Though usually more a practice of fine dining, food and drink pairing is also an essential part of your terrace barbecues. If you’ve got a bigger crowd, you’ll need to think outside the box to create these pairings; but with a little bit of creativity and an understanding of the basic principles of pairing, you’ll easily be able to create fantastic food and beverage combinations on the spot.