Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia Turns 85: The Flute Maestro Par Excellence

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PANDIT HARIPRASAD CHAURASIA: Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia is a renowned Indian classical flutist and composer. He was born on July 1, 1938, in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. Chaurasia is one of the leading exponents of the North Indian bamboo flute, also known as the bansuri.

He blessed the Indian music industry with close to 500 tracks. He is a music director and a flautist who produced some of the most alluring tunes. Joining hands with Shivkumar Sharma, he directed some evergreen Bollywood songs including Mere Haathon Mein which featured the late actress Sridevi and Dekha Ek Khwab starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. As the flautist turns 85, let us take a look at some interesting facts about him.