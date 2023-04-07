Pandit Ravi Shankar Birth Anniversary: Sitar Maestro’s Influence On The Beatles and Others

PANDIT RAVI SHANKAR BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: April 7 marks the birth anniversary of the legendary musician, Ravi Shankar, who is credited for introducing Indian classical music to the West. He introduced Sitar to the English rock band The Beatles. Pandit Ravi Shankar became a musical icon of the 60s after he collaborated with The Beatles. He grew close bonds with one of the Beatles’ members George Harrison, who labelled the late musician as “the godfather of the world of music.”

George Harrison flew all the way to India just to learn the rustic instrument straight from the maestro. It must be noted that after working as a music director of All India Radio in the national capital from 1949 to 1956, Ravi Shankar went on to popularise Indian classical music in the Western land in the 1960s through several performances, teachings and most importantly his association with American born British violinist Yehudi Menuhin and the Beatles’ Harrison.

The lead guitarist of the Beatles produced and participated in two record albums namely Shankar Family and Friends and Festival of India. Both these albums were composed by Ravi Shankar.

His collaboration with Yehudi Menuhin made the two very close friends.

And later Menuhin and Ravi Shankar went on to record the acclaimed music album called West Meets East.

His association with and influence on Western musicians doesn’t end here.

After this, he started writing compositions for orchestras, blending clarinets into traditional Indian music along with other foreign instruments. Therefore, the legendary musician turned into an in-practice tutor for those foreigners, who were fascinated by India’s musical traditions.

According to the Associated Press, Ravi Shankar even gave lessons to American jazz saxophonist John Coltrane, who in honour of the sitar maestro named his son Ravi Shankar.

Well, this is not all. The legendary musician is also celebrated for his collaborations with French flautist Jean Pierre Rampal, American composer and pianist Philip Glass, German-American pianist Andre Previn and Indian conductor of Western classical music Zubin Mehta.

