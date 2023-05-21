Pankaj Advani, Leading Indian Cueist: A Cueist Needs To Be Flexible and Stable At The Same Time

Pankaj Advani is a renowned Indian cueist who has established himself as one of the leading figures in the world of cue sports. Born on July 24, 1985, in Pune, India, Advani began his career in billiards and snooker at a young age, showcasing exceptional talent and a remarkable aptitude for the game.

Advani’s list of achievements is truly impressive. He is a multiple-time World Champion and has won numerous national and international titles in both billiards and snooker. His extraordinary skills, precision, and strategic prowess have earned him widespread acclaim and recognition in the cue sports community.

What sets Advani apart is his versatility across different formats of the game. He has excelled in various disciplines, including 6-red snooker, 15-red snooker, and English billiards, showcasing his adaptability and mastery in each format. His success has brought immense pride to India and has contributed to the growth and popularity of cue sports in the country.

Billiards has a rich history and has evolved over time. How have you seen the game change or progress during your career, and what impact has it had on the sport as a whole?

Billiards and Snooker have been played globally for a very long time. Back in the day, traditional long formats were more popular in competitive cue sports events. The World Billiards Championship final was played over a time period of 8 hours in the 1990s. I remember playing the final of the World Championship over 6 hours in 2005 and again in 2008. However, the last decade has seen the game being played in more short, crisp and unpredictable formats. The 100 points format makes it anybody’s game. Similarly in Snooker, the 6 reds format has gained in popularity to spice up the competition and break away from the traditional 15 reds game. Overall, the demand for quick results and fast paced matches has seen cue sports shift to shorter formats and games to increase participation and boost spectator interest.

How has your lifestyle contributed to your success as a sports personality, particularly in your field of expertise?

I started this sport when I was just 10 years old! It became part of my life during my academic career itself. Time was very precious because after school hours, I used to ensure I got 2 hours of practice to pursue my passion which later turned into a profession. I don’t drink or smoke and never had a crazy social life during the first 5-7 years of my journey in the sport. My ‘high’ came from excelling and winning in billiards and snooker. Over time, I’ve managed to strike a balance between my personal and professional life. The game requires immense focus and concentration so I try to get as much physical and mental rest as I can give myself a chance to do well.

Can you share some insights into your daily routine and your diet and how it helps you maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle while pursuing a demanding sports career?

A cueist needs to be flexible and stable at the same time. I have 3 sessions of workout in a week that mainly cater to my core stability, endurance and flexibility. Working on my hand-eye coordination helps me prepare well especially for a sport that requires you to set a stationary ball in motion. Meditation is something I have started daily since the beginning of the year. Besides enhancing focus, it has made me more patient and calm as a person. During tournaments, I avoid rich, fatty foods unless of course I have no choice! No cooked food for breakfast. One thing that has kept me light and sharp is that I never overeat.

How do you manage to strike a balance between your personal life and the rigorous training and competition schedule of a professional sports career?

Earlier, it was all about studying in school/college and practising billiards and snooker. I wasn’t left with time for anything else. I competed in almost every event either to win a trophy or to gain exposure or improve my ranking. Now, I have reached a stage where I am picking and choosing tournaments to strike a healthy balance between my personal life and professional commitments. Taking short breaks from the game, spending time with family and friends and making some ‘me time’ enables me to destress and eventually return to training/competition with renewed vigour.

In terms of mental and emotional well-being, what are some strategies or practices you follow to stay focused, motivated, and resilient in the face of challenges and pressure?

Fortunately, my family has been a pillar of strength and support. My brother Shree is a sports psychologist and has immensely contributed to my mental strength for the last 2 decades. We work on how to deal with anxiety before a big match, how to approach a tournament and create a positive mindset when the chips are down. My mother has taught me that it isn’t the end of the world if you lose a match. At the same time, one must give it their best and be sincere in what they do. I concentrate on my breathing under pressure, sometimes even take my mind off the competition or result in between matches, defocus and then come back to the table to perform with fresh eyes and perspective. Success and failure are two sides of the same coin. Focussing on the process rather than outcome has been my mantra.