Parama Ekadashi 2023: Timings, Significance, Foods to Eat, and How to Break Fast

PARAMA EKADASHI 2023: Parama Ekadashi is celebrated on the eleventh day of the dark moon in the month of Ashadha. It is a day to fast, pray, and give to charity. Devotees observe fast and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. Parama Ekadashi is considered to be one of the most auspicious days of the year, and it is a time for people to cleanse themselves of their sins and to seek forgiveness from God.

There are many different ways to celebrate Parama Ekadashi. Some devotees fast from food and water for the entire day. Others eat only fruits and vegetables. Still others eat only a single meal, which is usually a simple meal of rice, lentils, and vegetables.

Parama Ekadashi 2023: Timings

Parana Time: 05:49 AM to 08:19 AM on August 13

Parana Day Dwadashi End: 08:19 AM on August 13

In addition to fasting, devotees also pray on Parama Ekadashi. They pray to God for forgiveness, for blessings, and for guidance. They also pray for the well-being of their family and friends.

Parama Ekadashi is also a day for giving to charity. People believe that giving to charity is a way to please God and to earn good karma. They often give money to temples, to orphanages, or to other charitable organizations.

Parama Ekadashi is a day of peace and tranquility. It is a day to reflect on one’s life and to make resolutions for the future. It is also a day to connect with God and to seek His blessings.

Benefits of Observing Parama Ekadashi

It cleanses the body and mind of toxins.

It improves spiritual well-being.

It brings peace and happiness.

It wards off evil spirits.

It grants all wishes.

It leads to Moksha (liberation from the cycle of birth and death).

How To Break Parama Ekadashi Fast?

Wake up early in the morning and take a bath. Wear clean clothes. Offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. Eat a light meal of sattvik food, such as fruits, vegetables, and milk products. Avoid eating non-vegetarian food, onions, garlic, and other tamasic foods. Do not eat too much food at once. Spend the rest of the day in prayer and meditation.

Foods That You Can Eat to Break Your Fast