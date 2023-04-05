Parenting Tips: 5 Ways To Apologise To Your Kids

Apologising to your kids is not easy for parents but it’s very important as it holds accountability and also shows that you respect their feelings. It further helps repair relationships and promotes forgiveness. Here are five ways in which parents can apologise to their kids:

1. Share how you plan to avoid this in future

This is a great opportunity to teach your child about a certain set of rules and regulations. Make them understand how to learn from mistakes and repeat the same situations in the future. Be specific in what you aim to teach them to avoid blaming and yelling.

2. Show it won’t happen again

Apologising is about acknowledging your behaviour. It doesn’t mean that you have to outrun your children to atone for your mistakes. A sincere apology demonstrates empathy and connection, which will strengthen your relationship with your child. Providing a valid explanation for your wrong action will make room for empathy and build a strong relationship.

3. Recognise their feelings

Make sure your children understand that your adoration is not contingent on them living up to your expectations whether your action was motivated by anything they did. Once you’ve scolded your child, let him know that you understand how he feels. This way, he will be more inclined to accept responsibility for his behaviour and offer an apology.

4. Own your feelings

We constantly reassure our children that it’s okay to feel irritated and angry at times. But keep in mind that not all of our responses to those sentiments are appropriate. For example, it’s inappropriate to yell or slam doors. Don’t act in a way that you wouldn’t want your children to imitate since they are observing you.

5. Apologise without giving excuses

Let your child understand that you know how he feels after you have hurt him. In this way, you would help your child learn to identify emotions and empathise with others when he makes a mistake or hurts someone. Afterwards, he will be more willing to apologise and take responsibility for his actions or words.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here