Parenting Tips: Easy Ways To Break Your Child's Smartphone Addiction

In today’s digital age, it can be quite difficult for parents to keep their kids away from screens. There are advantages to using smartphones and tablets as well as they have now become important learning tools for children. The online world has many benefits but it may also be quite addictive and hurt a child’s development. Children who use smartphones carelessly may develop negative traits. Kids start suffering from different eye problems as well. In this case, Dr Ongole Nalluri from Nalluri Nursing Home suggests a few tips to cut down on kids using smartphones.

The doctor advised parents not to let children get used to phones and also to reduce their habit of watching TV frequently. Parents should keep constant supervision of children and improve their habit of reading short stories and books. He said that due to excessive watching of cellphones and TVs, eye diseases are caused and vision slows down at a very young age.

Looking at mobile phones for a long period can cause migraines. The neck cannot be properly positioned. Being used to the mobile also reduces the physical activity of the children. This can lead to other health problems. Instead of giving mobile games to the child, parents should take steps to play indoor games with them and play outdoor games in the evening.

Here are a few creative ways to break your child’s smartphone addiction-

Break time: Make sure your children engage in regular physical activity. Every 30 minutes, treat them to short strolls and stretching activities. Always motivate them to move around.

Prioritise other things: Make sure your kids complete their assignments, studies and chores before using any electronic device.

Create a plan: The smartest strategy to stop a family’s unrestrained media use is to create a strict plan. This is a strategy that will guide your kids towards early responsibility.

Avoid smartphones as a reward or distraction: Smartphones have a significant potential to benefit children’s education greatly. It’s not advised to completely abstain from phones and moderation will also work. Many parents try to get their children to study, complete their homework or clean the house by giving them screen time, but this tactic may have the opposite effect.

Indulge them in activity-based learning: Kids use phones for amusement and fun. Children enjoy challenges. Since there are challenges at every new level, mobile games are interesting. We can teach children while they are having fun by integrating them into activity-based learning.

