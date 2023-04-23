Parenting Tips: How To Act If Your Child Throws A Tantrum

Becoming a parent is one of the happiest moments in a person’s life. But while the joy of holding a child in your hands is incomparable, you cannot neglect your responsibilities towards them. While young children gradually understand the world around them, it can often become difficult for parents to comprehend what they want. In the back of your mind, you are striving to do what’s best for the kids, but when they start showing tantrums, you question your parenting. Throwing tantrums is normal among young children. Unlike us, they express their frustration by yelling, crying, or disobeying.

Every parent has a different way to deal with these tantrums, but is it right for the child? Additionally, even parents get angry and tired of handling such meltdowns. Therefore, to guide you, psychologist Jazmine McCoy notes down three things you, as a parent, should never do when your child throws a fit. “I know tantrums are triggering. But can we please stop doing these things," she wrote in her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Jazmine | Positive Parenting & Discipline (@themompsychologist)

Here are three things McCoy recommends you stop doing—

First, the psychologist says, parents should stop sending the child to their rooms or an isolated corner to deal with what they feel, all on their own. She adds that this can lead the kids to feeling abandoned and give them the impression that their parents cannot handle them. They also start feeling guilty about having too many emotions and thinking that these are wrong. Lastly, the child starts thinking that they have to deal with life alone. Second, while the child has their own set of emotions to deal with, the stress on the parent is no less. McCoy suggests that as a parent, one has to stop taking this meltdown personally or blame themselves for their child’s tantrums. She said, “Their emotions are not your emotions, and it’s ok for them to feel frustrated, upset, or disappointed with your boundaries." While one should reflect upon their parenting techniques, but not internalise the child’s behaviour. Lastly, she suggests that one should not stop the child’s tantrums by giving them what they want. Instead, they should be explained that it is okay to feel sad or disappointed.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here