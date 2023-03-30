Parent-teacher meetings (PTM) are an unavoidable part of parenting. It is the time when teachers and parents get the opportunity to discuss the child’s education and behaviour at school. As a parent, one must visit PTMs to not only stay aware of their child’s behaviour and academic performance but to also boost their morale and stand behind them if and when they need you. From knowing the strengths and weaknesses of your child to helping them stay away from bullying, parents must mark their presence in PTMs.

While PTMs are important and parents should indulge themselves in this task, there are a few things they can prepare themselves with by asking simple questions to teachers and getting the maximum possible insight about their child. Some of the important questions to ask the teachers are related to the following:

Class performance

Always make sure to get updates from teachers about your ward’s performance in class during a PTM. This can help you understand if the child takes responsibility sincerely and completes all work on time or not. It will also help you understand where the child has room for improvement.

Behaviour

Ask the teacher about your child’s behaviour. Make sure to understand if your child behaves well in school. If not, you can always reinforce discipline and help your child not get distracted in class.

Subjects

Make sure you talk to teachers about all subjects and understand which subjects your ward is strong in and which he is not. This also helps in identifying the child’s strengths and weaknesses. Most importantly you understand your child’s inclination towards the subjects he is interested in.

Co-curricular activities

Take updates from teachers about the child’s co-curricular activities. This will help you understand if your child is focusing on just studies or if he truly has indulged in all-around development.

Sadness

If you think your child avoids school and stays happy at home, they might be getting bullied. There are multiple reasons for your child’s sadness and poor performance other than misconduct. It is important to understand that they are not always at fault for their poor performance.

