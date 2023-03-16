Parenting Tips: Simple Tips To Develop Positive Attitude In Your Child

Parenting is no doubt a complicated job. As parents you may face many highs and lows while bringing up your child. Parents face difficult situations like inculcating discipline, dealing with anger issues in their child, or making sure their child remains happy. Parenting is a process that evolves, and there is no one way to get it right. For a child to grow up in a healthy and stable environment, you will have to ensure that you adopt some disciplined practices. Certified parenting coach Rachael Rogers quite actively gives out useful parenting tips. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, Rogers talks about ‘The magical parenting posture’.

She claims that this will help if your child is throwing a tantrum or is going through a meltdown. She says that, generally it’s considered that talking to a child at eye level is better, she suggests getting below eye level while interacting with a child. For example, if your child is standing, sit down on the floor.

ALSO READ: Parenting Tips: How To Develop Your Child’s Social Skills And Help Them Make Friends

Additionally, she says that “make sure your entire body posture conveys comfort and connection”. The child needs to know that they are in a safe space to share all their emotions, and it is important to connect before you correct them. Once they are sure that there is no threat, they will calm down and focus on what you have to say.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by , (@theconsideratemomma)

In another post, Rachael Rogers shared how to encourage your children and help them develop a positive attitude.

Here are five sentences she suggested to use while interacting with your child:

“You are a fascinating human, I love spending time with you." “Your voice matters. I love when you share your thoughts, feelings and opinions, even if they differ from mine." “Every time you try, you get one step closer to accomplishing what is difficult! You can do this!" “You are enough just like you are. You don’t have to change to be accepted." “You aren’t responsible for my emotions. I’m sorry I reacted that way. You don’t deserve that."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by , (@theconsideratemomma)

The coach believes that a parent’s consistent words become a child’s inner voice later in life. It helps them become better individuals and more mentally sound.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here