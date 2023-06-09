Parenting Tips: What Sudha Murthy Says About Raising Kids

Sudha Murthy, an Indian entrepreneur and the head of the Infosys Foundation, is a role model for many. Indian beliefs, ethics and mannerisms are tightly held in place when it comes to her parenting tips. Today, let us take a look at some valuable parenting tips shared by Sudha Murthy.

Give Your Child Some Room

According to Sudha Murthy, parents should give their children space. The thoughts and views of the two distinct generations shouldn’t be crowded together or collide. Providing them with some privacy will enable them to reconsider their choices, including their likes and dislikes. She cited the fact that parents shouldn’t compel their children to eat if they don’t like to do so.

Set a Good Example

She advises parents to refrain from yelling at their kids to do something. Instead of forcing their behaviours on their children, parents should set an example for them. She said in one of her posts that kids are like diamonds and they pick up habits from watching their parents. She asked parents to avoid engaging in any behaviour that they would not like their child to adopt as a habit.

Keep It Simple and Happy

As per Sudha Murthy, parents should follow Mahatma Gandhi’s maxim of “simple living, high thinking". She believes that parents ought to raise their children using the same philosophy. The chairman of the Infosys Foundation consistently stands for simple living, whether it be in terms of food, clothing or home decoration, and she encourages parents to do the same so that their children can grow up with it.

Introduce the Concept of Sharing to Kids

She firmly believes that instilling in young children the values of kindness, generosity, love and hope will help them learn about equality and inclusivity. Sharing is a vital social skill that helps people form enduring bonds with one another.

Don’t Just Think About Your Kids

According to Sudha Murthy, concentrating solely on the youngsters will stifle their capacity to recognise their aptitude. Parents shouldn’t push their children to be the best at everything. It’s best to let kids think and develop at their rate.

Permit Them to Make Small Choices

Sudha Murthy says that parents should involve their kids in decision-making. Making simple decisions with kids will help them gain insight into the situation and expose them to its benefits and drawbacks.