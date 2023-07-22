Parents' Day 2023: The Importance Of Prioritising Mental Health While Parenting

One cannot possibly celebrate Parents’ Day on one particular day of the year, it is their day every day, however, there is indeed a specific day that has been put to their name and that is July 23. No matter how old one grows, looking back parents do remain the most important part of everybody’s lives and as they say, parents never stop caring. Parenting indeed is a mammoth task.

There is not an iota of doubt in the fact that parents are always trying to do what is best for their children. But, many a time it so happens that in the process of only wanting the best for their children, they tend to lose themselves. Parents do not often care for their mental health or overall well-being but that should never be the case.

Prakriti Poddar, Global Head, Mental Health & Wellbeing, RoundGlass Living app and a mother of three, says, “While our children bring us endless joy, parenting can get exhausting and deplete our reserves of well-being. We often sacrifice self-care to spend more time with our kids and to do more for them. In a 2015 Pew Research Centre Survey, 59% of the parents polled said they spend the right amount of time with their kids, but more than half of the parents admitted to not getting enough time for themselves."

“This needs to change. Parents need to take out more time for themselves and prioritize their well-being. Because their mental well-being impacts the mental well-being of their children. Parents are not helping their kids if they end up burned out and depleted. Their children will be healthier and happier if they prioritize quality sleep, guilt-free breaks, tension-relieving movement, and healthy food," she further added.

There are indeed a few simple ways in which parents can take much-needed self-care even on a busy day:

Take a breathwork break

Certain breathing patterns act like a tranquillizer for the nervous system, halting the stress response in its tracks. Prakriti Poddar says, “Whenever I am overwhelmed, I like to use 4-7-8 breathing. I breathe in for a count of four, hold for seven, and then exhale to a count of eight. After a few rounds, I can feel the tension melting." Feel Free To Ask For Help

If you are ever feeling overwhelmed, do not shy away or fret about sharing childcare duties with a friend or a family member. Set Self-Care Time

Every day, set aside some time for an activity of your choice that helps you unwind and rejuvenate. If your child is older, make her understand the need for self-care and in the process initiate her to this wellbeing practice.

Parents do need to grasp their minds around the fact that they need to take a break every now and then and look after their mental well-being not just for themselves but for their children too. Every parent must know that it is not a selfish act to care for oneself rather that is the right thing to do. Parents need to find their own repair, whether it’s sipping coffee at a cosy café, reading in your study or simply spending quality time alone- make sure to give yourself some time too.