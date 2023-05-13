Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Look Lovely In Ivory Ensembles, See Couple's First Pics Post Engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadda are finally engaged and this is something the entire country was looking forward to ever since the dating rumour started spreading. From walking out of airports together to being spotted at a cricket match the duo has already started giving us some major couple goals.

However, nothing to date has come anywhere close to the engagement pictures that the newly engaged couple shared on their social media accounts. Check it out-

The chemistry between the two was palpable, with Raghav’s dapper attire perfectly complementing Parineeti’s stunning traditional attire. Their beaming smiles and loving glances captured in the photographs made for a truly unforgettable moment.

Parineeti opted for this stunning yet subtle Manish Malhotra ensemble and well the colour which was a blend between egg-shell white and ivory simply enhanced the actress’ features and she shined as bright as the morning star. On the other hand, AAP Politician, Raghav Chadha was decked up in an achkan designed by his maternal uncle, designer Pawan Sachdev. The internet is absolutely going gaga over the fact that they decided to twin and looked ethereal standing by one another.

In terms of accessories, Parineeti went ahead with a pair of statement earrings that complemented her attire extremely well and the sleek maang-tika simply proved her exquisite taste in fashion. Pari took the minimalistic route when it comes to makeup, the nude-lip shade and the mascara-laden eyes simply complemented her glowing complexion. She chose to keep beautiful tresses flowing which added the chic factor to this traditional look.

The simplicity of their outfits and accessories only accentuated their natural grace and charm, making for a truly timeless and unforgettable moment captured in their photos.

The engagement ceremony took place at the iconic Kapurthala House in Delhi’s Connaught Place and was attended by several politicians and even Pari’s older sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas was in attendance too.