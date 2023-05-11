Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha Engagement: Couple to Wear Outfits by These Designers on Their Big Day

On May 13, a traditional ceremony at Kapurthala House in Delhi’s Connaught Place will see politician Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra get engaged. The couple will dress in clothing that match in hue for the evening event. Chopra will wear a subdued Indian attire made by couturier Manish Malhotra, while Raghav Chadha will wear a minimalist achkan created by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

Parineeti Chopra has been frequently spotted at the home and studio of well-known celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra over the past few months. And right now, there are numerous whispers circulating that the actress has decided with certainty to choose Manish Malhotra for her special day.

Parineeti Chopra previously dazzled in a gorgeous sequin saree from Manish Malhotra’s range.

A mid-thigh ivory achkan in pure khadi silk, along with ivory slacks and a matching kurta with texturing on the neck, placket, and cuffs, was designed by Sachdeva with Chadha’s “subtle yet elegant personal style" in mind. “Raghav prefers to keep it minimal and classy, so I haven’t done any kind of work on the achkan. I have added a subtle hint of colour with the blush pink lining inside the achkan and a pocket square in the same hue,” he tells.

For Chadha to select from, the designer created four outfits, and he loved the achkan the most. “He wanted something very simple, so I focused on cuts, a great fit, and beautiful textures," said Sachdeva, who finished fittings at his Naraina studio yesterday.

There are rumours that their wedding may take place this year near the end of October. Despite the couple’s continued secrecy around their relationship, it seems that they won’t make an official declaration until after their wedding.

According to rumours, Parineeti and Raghav were classmates at the London School of Economics and have been close friends ever since. Additionally, Parineeti and Raghav follow one another on Instagram.

As per reports, the who’s who of the nation is on the very exclusive guest list for the engagement ceremony.