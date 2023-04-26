Parkash Singh Badal Succumbs To Severe Bronchial Asthma Exacerbation; Know All About It

Parkash Singh Badal, the patriarch of the Shiromani Akali Dal and a five-time Chief Minister of Punjab, passed away at a private hospital in Mohali, Punjab on Tuesday evening. The 95-year-old had been admitted to the hospital on April 16 due to a worsening of his bronchial asthma.

What is bronchial asthma?

“Bronchial asthma is a long - term pulmonary condition of lungs which affects our breathing passage and results in inflammation in the bronchi and bronchioles due to which the airways get narrow and swell and as a result it reduces the space for air to move in and out. This swelling causes the airway to generate too much mucus, which makes it difficult. It can easily get triggered and even get worsen by Environmental irritants and air pollutants like smoke, dust and pollution or Exposure to harmful chemicals and other irritants,” says Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of critical Care and Pulmonology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon.

What are the signs one should be aware of?

Dr Grover explains the primary signs and symptoms to watch out for:

Breathlessness or shortness of breath while doing activities like walking, running, talking, laughing.

Pain in chest or Chest tightness.

Abnormal Heart beat and pulse rate

Trouble in sleeping due to shortness of breath

Coughing or wheezing

Myths

Myth: People with asthma should not perform exercises

Fact: Exercising regularly is beneficial for asthma patients. Lung functioning and health are strengthened and enhanced by physical exercise. Additionally, it has been discovered to enhance the overall general health and quality of life of asthma sufferers. Also to note, they should not perform rigorous and heavy exercises, always take advise from your doctor.

Myth: We should only treat and take medications of asthma as and when the symptoms arise

Fact: Regular medication recommended by a doctor is required to manage asthma. Long-term asthma control drugs are sometimes given to the chronic nature of asthma. When administered daily (after consultation from your doctor), these drugs lessen airway inflammation and help patients avoid attacks.

Myth: Everyone experiences same symptoms of asthma

Fact: Different people can have carried symptoms of asthma. Coughing, wheezing, and tightness in the chest are just a few of the asthma symptoms that some people may have, while just one symptom may be present in others. The same person’s symptoms may change from one episode to the next, and they may also be minor to severe.

Prevention

Dr Grover elaborates on the prevention methods that can be incorporated:

Avoid use of chemicals and products that have in the past led to respiratory issues.

Keep yourself away from harmful irritants like dust, smoke, pollution etc.

Take preventive medications and asthma inhalers as prescribed by your doctor

Consume a healthy and well-balanced diet which can also be helpful in increasing your immunity

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here