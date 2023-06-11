Partial Digital Detox Is Far More Effective and Sustainable Than Going Cold Turkey

Heavy tech use/smartphone use is seen to cause changes in the human brain similar to what happens when one uses highly potent drugs. While tech enabled communication has seen us reaching out to friends and family now more than ever, the constant connection also takes its toll and overloads our senses. Not to mention other physical and mental health concerns like postural challenges (forward neck, rounded shoulders etc.), learning and memory issues (negative memory recall), increased levels of depression, anxiety and body image issues, unhealthy time management and insomnia.

“Science tells us that social rewards and social networking gives us a rush of dopamine and oxytocin which is such a happy high that we find it that much harder to cut down and shut down. In fact, dopamine is often called ‘the want chemical’ and its pull is so strong while we use social media (twitter or even checking mails), that resisting the urge to check for updates, comments, likes and new mails/messages becomes really difficult," says Rohini Kesavan Rajeev, Senior Psychotherapist and Founder, The Able Mind.

Rohini Kesavan Rajeev shares some ways to partially detox without cutting off completely

Opt for gadget free time

Schedule gadget free time like during meal times or walks. We can still walk and run even if our watches and phones don’t count the steps for us. It’s possible. Keep your phone away

Set your phone away from your bed at night or if that is too hard then turn off notifications, stop playing online games before bedtime and if possible invest in a landline for emergencies and put your mobile on airplane mode. As hard as this sounds, habits simply are a conscious choice and consistent practice. Switch to music, reading, or even watching a show on TV for a set time, without simultaneously scrolling your phone screen. Stick to one device! Play a physical game

If there is a choice between a physical game and its online version, choose the former. Be it golf, chess, Ludo, darts, football or basketball, go out there, team up and play.

Prioritize notifications

If you are expected to respond to emails and some specific messages within a set time, then leave notifications on only for those apps. Stop giving access to social media, including WhatsApp to keep updating you. Almost all gadgets are now equipped with downtime features. Use them wisely. Challenge yourself and others

Team up in this partial digital detox activity and compete with one another. Studies say that the psychological costs of changing behaviour are far easier to endure and abide by in comradeship.

Partial Digital Detox has its benefits, it helps us feel more calm and content, increases our productivity, helps us manage stress better, sleep better and most importantly it gives us small measurable goals that we can achieve and feel more in control and better about ourselves.

In today’s world of here and now, with the need for constantly updating information, real time statistics and news, devices that help us monitor our health, stay fit, stay in touch with friends, work remotely, it is almost impossible to fully let go of all the technology.

Partial digital detox should be considered as a way to stay active both online and off of it to allow ourselves some much needed downtime without harbouring the fear of missing out.