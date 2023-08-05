Patch Test To Avoiding Shampoo, 5 Tips To Follow Before Colouring Your Hair At Home

Everyone loves to have a change in their look and style, and we all do some kind of experiment once in our lifetime. Experimenting with hair colours has become a common trend these days but it is better to be safe and aware of the products you are applying.

Nowadays, colouring your hair is not very expensive and can easily be done at home. Sometimes poor or low-quality products can damage your hair and your hair texture and may cause hair fall and other related issues. So, keep these things in mind before colouring your hair at home without any help from a hair expert.

Patch test

This is the most important step to keep in mind. Before applying the hair colour to your hair, it is always important to do a patch test. As it is an experiment, you should see if the hair dye is too light or dark or matches your desires.

Avoid shampooing

It is recommended to avoid shampooing before hair colouring as it will not help you protect the hair but rather wash away all the natural oil from your scalp. It might cause sensitivity and irritation in your scalp if you wash your hair just before dying it.

Avoid chemicals

It is always advisable to follow the instructions mentioned on the packaging of the product. Don’t keep your hair coloured for a long time, thinking that it will have an effect for a longer period of time. Also keep in mind to choose non-ammonia hair dyes for your hair, as this will help you avoid all the chemicals present that might damage your hair.

Apply petroleum jelly

You can apply a thin layer of petroleum jelly on your hairline to avoid colour stains, and the dye will not reach your facial skin. This will also help to reduce skin irritation or itchiness.

Diluting colour

Mixing your dye with water or any other thermal oil will not help you make it darker or lighter; rather, the dye will lose its texture and become greasier. Even if you have done any sort of chemical hair treatment, it is better to avoid colouring your hair. This will further damage your hair, making it thin.