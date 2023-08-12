Peanut Butter Fusion: A Global Twist on Classic Dishes

Explore a culinary adventure with fusion dishes crafted from the versatile peanut butter. Combining global flavors, this inventive approach reimagines classic recipes. From savory to sweet, discover a harmonious blend of cultures, all united by the rich and nutty essence of peanut butter. Indulge in these innovative creations that showcase the culinary world’s boundless creativity by Rahil Virani, CMO, MyFitness.

Schezwan Peanut Butter Noodles

Schezwan Peanut Butter Noodles is a delightful fusion dish that combines the rich flavour of peanut butter with the powerful flavour of Schezwan sauce to create a fulfilling and pleasantly different noodle recipe. With a great balance of spiciness and nuttiness that will pique your taste buds, this simple recipe blends the best of both worlds.

Ingredients:

150g-200g of Noodles

1 cup of mixed veggies (carrots, bell peppers, and cabbage)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons Schezwan sauce

2 tbsp of MyFitness Schezwan peanut butter

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon vinegar (rice vinegar or white vinegar)

1/2 teaspoon brown sugar

Salt to taste

Chopped spring onions for garnish

Instructions:

Step 1: Boil the Noodles: Cook the noodles until they are al dente. Drain and set them aside.

Step 2: Sauté the Aromatics: In a large pan or wok, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add the minced garlic and chopped onions, sautéing them until the onions turn translucent.

Step 3: Add the Vegetables: Add the mixed vegetables to the pan and stir-fry them for a few minutes until they become slightly tender but still retain their crunch.

Step 4: Prepare the Sauce: In a small bowl, mix the Schezwan sauce, MyFitness Schezwan Peanut Butter, soy sauce, vinegar, brown sugar, and a pinch of salt. Stir well until the peanut butter dissolves and the sauce is smooth.

Step 5: Combine Noodles and Sauce: Lower the heat to medium and add the cooked noodles to the pan with the sautéed vegetables. Pour the prepared sauce over the noodles and vegetables, tossing everything together until the noodles are evenly coated.

Step 6: Adjust Seasonings: Taste the noodles and adjust the salt and spiciness according to your preference. Add more Schezwan sauce for extra heat or more peanut butter for creaminess.

Step 7: Serve: Transfer the MyFitness Schezwan Peanut Butter Noodles to serving plates. Garnish with chopped spring onions and crushed peanuts (if desired) to add extra texture and freshness.

Schezwan Peanut Butter Paneer Tikka

Schezwan Peanut Butter Paneer Tikka is a tantalizing dish that harmoniously blends the bold flavor of Schezwan with the creamy goodness of peanut butter and the traditional Indian essence of Paneer Tikka. This innovative creation has taken the culinary world by storm, capturing the hearts and palates of food enthusiasts seeking a unique and delectable taste experience.

Ingredients:

250g Paneer (Indian cottage cheese), cut into bite-sized cubes

2 tablespoons Schezwan sauce

2 tablespoons MyFitness Schezwan peanut butter

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to your spice preference)

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Salt to taste

Skewers (wooden or metal)

For Garnish:

Fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

Lemon wedges

Instructions:

Marinating the Paneer: In a mixing bowl, combine Schezwan sauce, MyFitness Schezwan peanut butter, ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder, cumin powder, garam masala, lemon juice, vegetable oil, and a pinch of salt. Mix everything well to form a smooth and uniform marinade.

Coating the Paneer: Add the Paneer cubes to the marinade and gently toss until each piece is well-coated with the flavorful mixture. Let the Paneer marinate for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavors to infuse.

Preheating the Grill: While the Paneer is marinating, preheat your grill or oven to medium-high heat. If using wooden skewers, soak them in water for 20-30 minutes to prevent burning.

Skewering the Paneer: Thread the marinated Paneer cubes onto the skewers, leaving some space between each cube for even cooking.

Grilling the Paneer Tikka: Brush the grill grates with a little oil to prevent sticking. Place the skewered Paneer on the grill and cook for about 2-3 minutes on each side or until the Paneer gets char marks and turns golden brown.

Finishing Touches: Once the Paneer Tikka is cooked to perfection, remove it from the grill and transfer it to a serving plate. Sprinkle some fresh coriander leaves over the Paneer Tikka for a burst of color and flavor. Serve hot with lemon wedges on the side.