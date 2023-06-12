CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Peepal To Banana, 5 Trees Considered Sacred in Hinduism

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 13:54 IST

Delhi, India

The 5 trees considered sacred in Hinduism are Peepal, Banyan, Banana, Neem and Coconut.

Bhopal-based astrologer and Vastu Advisor Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma explains the 5 sacred trees in Hinduism.

Sanatan Dharma gives special importance to nature. As per religious beliefs, if someone plants a neem tree, ten tamarind trees, three cath trees, three vine trees, three amla trees and five mango trees in his life, it is counted as a virtue.

Peepal:

This tree is mentioned in the Holy Book of Gita. It is believed that this tree is home to gods and goddesses, from root to leaves. Every element of this tree is useful.

Banyan:

This tree is believed to be the abode of three gods Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. It is also called Lord Shiva. Visiting a Banyan tree is considered as auspicious as visiting Bholenath.

Banana:

This tree is considered sacred to Lord Vishnu and Lakshmi. This tree is also used in worshipping and religious functions.

Neem:

The neem tree is believed to be the form of Maa Durga. Hence, it is worshipped. For centuries it has been found in India, it is also found in Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand etc. It has a lot of medicinal and healing properties.

Coconut:

Also known as Shriphal, this tree is very important in worshipping. It also signifies the Mars symbol. It is found in the coastal regions of India like Kerala, West Bengal, Orissa, Mumbai, Goa etc.

