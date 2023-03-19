Pet Care Tips: 5 Common Summer Health Problems In Dogs

Dogs are more susceptible to certain health problems during the summer season. As the temperature rises, dogs are at risk of developing conditions such as dehydration, heat stroke, sunburn, allergies, and parasitic infections. These problems can cause discomfort, pain, and even life-threatening situations for the dogs. As a responsible pet owner, it’s essential to watch out for these common summer health issues and take proactive measures to prevent them.

Here are 6 common health problems in dogs during summer:

1. Heatstroke

Heat stroke is a serious and potentially fatal ailment that can manifest in dogs when their body temperature increases due to the rising mercury. Dogs may suffer from heatstroke when they are exposed to high temperatures or humidity for a long period. Symptoms of heatstroke include panting, drooling, vomiting, diarrhoea, and seizures. To prevent any such situation, it is essential to provide your dog with enough shade and water and refrain from confining them in a hot vehicle or room and taking them out during the daytime.

2. Dehydration

With increased activity and warmer temperatures, dogs are at risk of dehydration during the summer months. Signs of dehydration include dry gums, lethargy, sunken eyes, and loss of appetite. Ensure your dog has access to plenty of fresh water at all times, consider adding ice cubes to their bowl to keep the water cooler for longer and avoid exercising your dog during the hottest part of the day.

3. Skin problems

Dogs can develop a range of skin problems during the summer months, such as hot spots, flea infestations, and sunburn. Keep your dog’s coat clean and well-groomed. You can use flea and tick prevention products as recommended by your veterinarian. Apply sunscreen to sensitive areas of your dog’s skin if they will be spending time in the sun.

4. Parasites

Mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas are more active during the summer months and can transmit a range of diseases to dogs. Check your dog regularly for ticks and fleas, and speak to your veterinarian about preventative treatments.

5. Paw problems

Hot pavements, sand, and concrete can cause burns and blisters on your dog’s paw pads. Avoid walking your dog during the hottest parts of the day, and stick to shaded areas and grass-covered lawns if possible. If you must walk your dog on hot surfaces, consider using protective paw wax or booties.

6. Sunburn

Just like humans, dogs can get sunburned, especially in areas with less hair and pigment, such as their noses, ears, and belly. Indications of sunburn consist of inflammation, swelling, and discomfort. To avoid sunburn, minimise your dog’s exposure to direct sunlight, use pet-safe sunscreen on susceptible areas, and ensure they have ample access to shade.

So, by being aware of these common summer health problems, and their signs and symptoms, you can take steps to keep your dog healthy and safe during the warmer months. If you notice any signs of illness or discomfort in your dog, consult with your veterinarian promptly.

