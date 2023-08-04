Pick Your Favourite Beer As Per Your Zodiac Sign This International Beer Day

August 4 is marked as the International Beer Day, and with so many options to choose from, you must be puzzled over which one would be the best to celebrate the day with. Let’s help you choose a beer that aligns with your zodiac sign. Your zodiac sign can provide insights into your beer preferences. From adventurous Aries to practical Taurus and social Gemini, each sign has unique characteristics that can guide you towards the perfect brew. There’s a beer out there tailored to your astrological traits. So, let’s dive into the world of zodiac-inspired beers and discover which beer aligns perfectly with your sign, allowing you to indulge in a taste that resonates with your personality. Cheers to finding your celestial pint!

Godfather Super 8 for natural leaders Aries

Aries individuals are known for their fierce determination and natural leadership qualities. They possess an adventurous spirit, thrive in competitive environments, and have a knack for initiating new projects. Godfather Super 8 by DeVANS Modern Breweries Ltd with 8% ABV will completely complement their personality. The beer with notes of pale malt and coriander is made using carefully picked Indian malts with German bitters. Brewed over long cycles, the great taste is perfect for Arians who know what they want.

Six Fields Blanche for the practical Taurus

The Taurus natives are renowned for their practicality and reliability. They are known to be patient, loyal, and have a strong work ethic. These individuals appreciate the finer things in life and strive for stability and security. Six Fields Blanche beer offers them all this and much more. This light golden beer is a wheat beer with oats, seed, malted barley, orange peels and wheat, along with German hops all brewed in Belgian style. Available in practical 5 litre Kegs, they give the Taurus natives the feeling of drinking directly from the tap as they appreciate the fine things.

Bira 91 White for the curious and dual natured Gemini

Geminis are curious, adaptable, and excellent communicators. They possess a dual nature, representing their ability to easily connect with people from different backgrounds. These social butterflies are often witty and intellectually inclined. The cloudy beer with 4.9% ABV is perfect for Geminis as it is light and breezy. With low bitterness and high aroma of citrus and coriander, this wheat flavoured beer has hints of orange too. The delightful drink in medium golden hue is apt for the versatile Gemini.

Kingfisher Ultra Max for sensitive Cancer

Cancerians are highly sensitive and deeply empathetic individuals. They are fiercely protective of their loved ones and possess a nurturing nature. These individuals are intuitive and have a strong emotional intelligence. Kingfisher Ultra Max is extremely popular and offers an Ultra taste. It has ABV between 5-8 percent and is made of Pilsen. The rich golden color is enhanced by the black and golden packaging.

Simba Strong for the bold Leos

Leos love the spotlight and are born leaders. They exude confidence, possess a charismatic personality, and have a flair for creativity. Their loyalty and generosity makes them stand out. Simba itself means lion, thus the too are apt for each other. With a high ABV content of 8%, it does not leave any bitter aftertaste. With subtle and non overpowering taste notes, this crisp and dark amber colored drink has notes of bread, citrus and malts and has no sugar. The powerful drink is just right for the bold Leos.

Budweiser Magnum for the detail oriented Virgo

Virgos are detail-oriented and possess a strong sense of responsibility. They have a methodical approach to life and strive for perfection in all they do. These individuals are analytical, practical, and highly organized. This beer is brewed for exactly 21 days, with precision. With an extra ordinary taste, it has ABV of 6.5% and comes in black and gold packaging.

Kotsberg Premium Pils for the balance loving Libra

This sun sign loves the balance and harmony in everything. They are diplomatic, fair-minded, and have a keen sense of justice. These individuals excel in creating and maintaining harmonious relationships. The light beer with 4.5% ABV comprises brewed Barley, German Hops and Rice. The perfectly balanced malty sweet flavour is further brought in harmony with the rice that lends it a crisp and refreshing taste.

Hoegoarden for passionate and intense Scorpios

Scorpios are intense, passionate, and fiercely loyal. They have a magnetic personality and possess a deep sense of intuition. These individuals are often determined and have a natural ability to transform situations.Hoegarden with it creamy light color is served with a slice of lemon, to give it the intense flavour that goes well with Scorpions. The sweet and proportionately sour beer has its taste due to orange peel, spices, coriander, and herbs.

Corona for the adventure loving Sagittarius

Sagittarians are known for theiradventurous spirit and quest for knowledge. They have a philosophical and optimistic outlook on life. These individuals are open-minded, independent, and always ready for new experiences. Though the name sounds scary but this beer made and sold from Mexico is served with a lime wedge on the bottle’s mouth, giving it the feel of a cocktail, something that will excite a Sagittarian. This light easy beer has 4.5% ABV.

Carlsberg Elephant for the ambitious Capricorn

Capricorns are ambitious and strive for success. They possess strong self-discipline, practical mindset and excellent organizational skills. These individuals are reliable, responsible, and excel in leadership roles. This strong beer with ABV 7% is apt for the leaders. With a hint of caramel, this malted beer has a dry bitterness to it and perfect for the Capricorn who likes to be a people’s person and lead.

Chai Tea Porter for the unconventional Aquarius

Aquarians are visionaries and possess a unique perspective on the world. They are known for their unconventional thinking, beingintellectualsthey possess great empathy. These individuals value individuality and freedom. This tea flavoured beer is apt for beer as well as tea lovers. With traditional masala chai spices and flavours, it has hints of ginger, cardamom, cinnamon and just the right drink for those who want comfort drink yet something different.

Tuborg for the Compassionate Pisces

Pisceans are highly intuitive, compassionate, and empathetic. With vivid imagination they are often outstanding in artistic pursuits. These individuals are known for their gentle nature and willingness to help others. Tuborg with an ABV of 4.8% is just the right beer for the compassionate Pisces. It is brewed on lager malts, resulting in mild but fresh taste, with a nice aroma of flowers. Just like the artistic Pisces, this one is medium rich, yet lively and gives a moderate bitter aftertaste. It goes well with most cuisines, thus apt for the Piscean to sit down for that heart to heart talk that they cherish with friends.