Pics: Diana Penty Looks Sporty in This White Crop Top and Unbuttoned Denim

Known for her effortless style, Diana Penty, time and again, has served some serious fashion goals. Her head-turning outfits can inspire you to revamp your wardrobe.

The actress recently set temperatures soaring with her bold and edgy look. Diana donned a white crop top featuring halter neck details with blue denim pants. The pants featured cut-outs at the sides and added a distressed effect. She wore a metal cuff and black pointed heels as accessories. For her makeup, the actress chose to have kohl-rimmed eyes, well-defined cheeks, and pink lip colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

Just one scroll through her Instagram profile gives a different take on summer style. Earlier, the Cocktail actress shared a reel showing off stunning looks. Diana showed us the ideal summer outfit by wearing an oversized black crop top with black cargo pants. To complete the look, she added a pair of stylish sunglasses and white sneakers as accessories. She also let her curly hair left down and wore minimal makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

Previously, the actress was spotted wearing a long black dress in a straight-fit tube style. The dress was embellished with floral lace patterns and see-through designs throughout. The outfit comprised of a black tube top and a mini skirt, and its backless feature added a touch of sensuality. Diana paired the dress with black pointed heels. For her makeup, she opted for kohl-rimmed eyes, well-contoured cheeks, and a touch of coral lip colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee. The movie also starred Mrunal Thakur, Emraan Hashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha in crucial roles. She will next be seen in Sabir Khan’s upcoming film Adbhut. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles. The movie is currently in its production stage and its makers have kept the plot details under wraps.

