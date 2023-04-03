Pics: Malavika Mohanan's Little Black Dress Is Perfect For Your Next Vacay

Malavika’s comfortable yet chic outfits are a must-have for your next road trip or an adventurous trek. Recently, the actress posted some pictures from her time in Portugal. She was seen posing against a mesmerising backdrop of a sea.

In her throwback picture, she was seen donning a black mini-dress featuring a plunging neckline and flared bottom. She paired it up with cool sneakers and blue socks. She enhanced her look with black tinted sunglasses and loop earrings. Sharing the throwback pictures, the actress wrote, “Could really do with this view right about now."

Travelling often means taking long flights or hopping from one hotel to another. Malavika shared the perfect outfit to stay comfortable and stylish while you have a tight travel schedule. The actress looked sporty in a white printed T-shirt and black flared trousers. To layer her ensemble, she added a black jacket and cap. The highlight of the outfit was her oversized pink shoes. Malavika also carried a side satchel bag.

If you are looking for an outfit to go on a hiking tour, this all-black ensemble from Malavika’s Himalayan tour is the right choice. The actress sported a body-hugging top with baggy leather pants and a jacket. She added a cool pair of black and white sneakers, perfect for a hike. To add some glam to the simple outfit, Malavika chose to wear golden drop earrings, a sleek neckpiece, and a ring. She finished her look with minimal makeup and a glossy lip tint.

Malavika’s travel wardrobe is easy to carry and quite simple to style. Which one of these looks would you try on your next vacation?

