Pics: Raveena Tandon Looks Timeless In Golden Saree For Padma Awards 2023

Bollywood’s love for dramatic trains, flowy gowns, and exaggerated couture is not hidden from the fashion police. But when it comes to making an unforgettable style statement nothing can beat the traditional Indian sarees. 90s bombshell Raveena Tandon knows the allure of the ethnic silhouette too well and that’s what she opted to visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She chose a winning traditional look - a gold saree, an ensemble that needs to be in your Indian wardrobe this season. While the bold hue gave an edge to her striking choice, her minimalistic approach added the perfect balance as she accepted the prestigious Padma Shri award from President Draupadi Murmu.

If you wish to be visually appealing with a lightweight ensemble, this outfit might be just what you’re looking for-

The traditional silhouette was draped over a half-sleeved blouse featuring a round neckline that warmly hugged her body. But what stole the limelight was the blouse’s golden embroidered border patti that complemented the saree. Meanwhile, the golden attire also featured a small black patti running along the borders to match her round hemmed blouse.

It is a known fact that accessories play an important role in styling any look and Raveena Tandon chose to amp up her glam with a pair of statement golden jhumkas, matching kadhas, and a watch. Heavy embellishments and jewels sure can take up your fashion game to a whole new level, but sometimes less can be more elegant. And incorporating the minimalistic touch, Tandon went with slightly bronzed cheeks, nude lips, and lots of mascara.

The Bollywood actress tied her sleek centre-parted in a neat low bun which was accentuated with the addition of a floral gajra. She finished off her look with a black bindi on her forehead.

With the wedding season approaching fast, ladies might be on a haul to collect a long range of striking timeless saree or anarkalis. But this outfit of Raveena Tandon makes for a perfect choice when it comes to attending a small puja, a familial festive dinner, or even wedding festivities.

