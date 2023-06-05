Pigeon Racing Is Quite The Sport In Tamil Nadu’s Salem; How It's Played

Pigeon racing is a very popular sport in Tamil Nadu. The southern state has around 40 clubs organising pigeon races throughout Tamil Nadu using android-based apps, reported Telangana Today. According to a report by News18 Tamil, pigeons are reared across the state’s Salem district. Besides, the sport also thrives in Tuticorin, Madurai, Tiruchi, Nagercoil, Dindigul, Ramnad, Coimbatore, Kilakarai and Pamban.

This report also stated that only the homing pigeon is suitable for racing.

These birds are a breed of pigeons that fly to their homes from long distances. Pigeons chosen for racing are trained when they are three months old. Their trial runs start with a range of two kilometres up to 70 kilometres.

Furthermore, male and female racing pigeons are bred separately. These pigeons are fed with 20 types of small grains which include rye, sorghum and corn.

This nutrient-rich diet builds tremendous stamina in pigeons.

Interestingly, clubs stick a circular ring to every pigeon on the fifth day of its birth. This ring, on the leg of the pigeon, contains the club name, year and registration number. It is worth noting that this ring remains with the pigeon for its entire lifetime.

The popularity of pigeon racing can be gauged by the fact that the sport was showcased in a famous Tamil movie, Maari (2015). Superstar Dhanush starred in this hit Tamil film.

Pigeon races essentially test the ability of several trained pigeons. The pigeons are allowed to fly over a set distance in a given period. The bird with the highest velocity is adjudged as the winner.

Tamil Nadu is not the only state that loves pigeon racing. West Bengal’s Kolkata has many people who have a passion for this hobby sport. The Calcutta Pigeon Racing Pigeons Club is the oldest in the country.

Kolkata has produced several legendary breeders and trainers of racing pigeons, reported The Hindu.