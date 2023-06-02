Pistachios Take Center Stage: Exciting Recipes Showcasing the Nut's Irresistible Flair

Pistachios, with their rich flavor and satisfying crunch, add a delightful twist to various culinary creations. From sweet treats to savory dishes, pistachios offer a versatile ingredient to elevate your recipes. In desserts, they bring a nutty and creamy element to ice creams, cakes, and cookies. In salads, they provide a delightful crunch and subtle sweetness. Pistachios can also be ground into a paste for sauces, marinades, or pesto, adding a unique depth of flavor. Whether sprinkled on top as a garnish or incorporated into the main ingredients, recipes with pistachios offer a delightful combination of taste, texture, and visual appeal. Check out these recipes by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and American Pistachios.
Pista Crusted Salmon By Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Ingredients
1 cup American Pistachios
800 grams salmon filet
Salt to taste
Crushed black peppercorns to taste
½ lemon
2 tsp mustard sauce
4-5 white bread slices
8-10 fresh parsley sprigs
2 tbsps olive oil
Beetroot sauce to serve
Salad to serve
Microgreens for garnish
Method
- Sprinkle some salt on the salmon filets. Add crushed black peppercorns, squeeze the juice of lemon and apply some mustard sauce. Set aside to marinate for 5-10 minutes.
- Tear the white bread slices and add into a food processor jar. Add American Pistachos, parsley sprigs and salt and process to a coarse powder.
- Spread the processed powder on to a large plate. Place the salmon filets on and coat it properly on both sides.
- Heat olive oil in a non-stick pan. Place the crusted salmon and cook on medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Flip and cook the other side for 2-3 minutes as well.
- Cut into thick slices.
- Pour some beetroot sauce on a serving plate, arrange the salad over it. Place the salmon slices and garnish with micro greens. Serve.
Pista Stuffed Roasted Lamb Rack By Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Ingredients
1 cup American Pistachios
800 grams lamb rack
Salt to taste
Crushed black peppercorns to taste
1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1 bulb of garlic
3 tbsps olive oil
4-5 fresh rosemary sprigs
2-3 tsps butter
Microgreens for garnish
To Serve
Mashed potatoes
Grilled vegetables (green zucchini, yellow zucchini, broccoli, carrot, green peas) to serve
Red cherry tomato quarters
Au jus as required
Method
- Preheat the oven at 200ºC.
- Bring sufficient water to a boil in a pan. Add American Pistachios and blanch for 3-5 minutes. Drain the pistachios and put them into cold water to stop the carry over cooking to avoid discoloration.
- Peel the pistachios and add into a food processor jar and process to a coarse mixture.
- Make a deep horizontal slit on the meat of the lamb rack that joins the bone to create space for the stuffing. Ensure not to cut it through completely.
- Sprinkle salt, crushed black peppercorns and Worcestershire sauce and rub well on the meat. Flip the lamb rack and drizzle some Worcestershire sauce, crushed black peppercorns and rub well.
- Generously stuff the center of the lamb rack with the coarsely processed pistachios. Secure the stuffing by tying a thread around the meat and the bones.
- Slice ½ inch top of the garlic bulb.
- Heat olive oil in a heavy bottom cast iron pan. Place the stuffed lamb rack, add rosemary sprigs and place the garlic bulb with the cut side facing down.
- Add butter and cook on high heat for 1-2 minutes. Flip the lamb rack and cook the other side on high heat for 2-3 minutes.
- Place the pan in the preheated oven and bake till the lamb is cooked completely.
- Cut the thread and slice and arrange on a serving plate. Garnish with micro greens.
- Serve hot with mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, cherry tomatoes, and au jus.
Stir Fried Pista Prawns by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor
Ingredients
½ cup American Pistachios
12-15 large prawns, cleaned and deveined
2 tbsps oil
1 tbsp finely chopped garlic
2-3 fresh red chillies, chopped
1 spring onion bulb, diagonally sliced with the greens
10-12 blanched broccoli florets
1 medium red capsicum cut into 1 inch triangles
1 medium onion, diced into 1 inch pieces and layers separated
1 tbsp dark soy sauce
1 tbsp oyster sauce
Salt to taste
Crushed black peppercorns to taste
Method
- Dry roast American Pistachios for 3-4 minutes on medium heat. Switch the heat off and allow it to cool slightly.
- Heat oil in a pan. Add garlic and red chillies and sauté till golden brown. Add spring onion bulb and mix well.
- Add broccoli, red capsicum and onion and mix well. Cook for 1-2 minutes.
- Add soy sauce and oyster sauce and mix well. Sauté for 1 minute.
- Add the prawns, salt, and crushed black peppercorns and mix well. Cook for 3-4 minutes on high heat.
- Add most of the roasted pistachios and mix well. Add most of the spring onion greens and mix well. Take the pan off the heat.
- Serve hot garnished with remaining roasted pistachios and remaining spring onion greens.