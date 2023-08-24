Pitru Paksha 2023: Know 5 Spots You Must Place Lit Lamps At Home To Seek Blessings

In Hinduism, lighting a lamp (diya) is considered auspicious. Every puja ritual is incomplete without lighting a lamp. A lit diya creates a positive atmosphere in the house and also pleases the gods. As per the Hindu scriptures, there are different ways to light a lamp for every deity. The ghee lamp is usually lit for Goddess Lakshmi, while for Lord Hanuman it is a jasmine oil lamp and for Shani Dev, it is a mustard oil lamp. Pitru Paksha is going to start on September 28, this year. During this time, lighting a lamp is considered favourable. You need to keep in mind that the lit lamp is placed in the correct direction to seek the blessings of your ancestors.

It is very auspicious to place the lit lamps at these places in the house:

South Direction

In many houses, diyas are lit every morning and evening during the aarti. During Pitru Paksha, light up the diyas daily in the south direction as it is considered to be auspicious for the ancestors. By doing this, it is believed that you can please your ancestors and seek their blessings.

North-East Corner

If you light up a diya/lamp of cow’s ghee daily in the northeast corner of your home, you can seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed to help you get rid of monetary issues in the house. It also will make the ancestors happy and all the wishes will be fulfilled.

Under Peepal Tree

The religious scripture believes that our ancestors reside on the Peepal Tree. During Pitru Paksha, it is said to light a lamp of ghee under the Peepal tree to please the forefathers; also, offer some water. Apart from blessings, you can also get rid of the Pitru Dosh.

Kitchen

To please your forefathers, you should light a diya in the kitchen. You must place it near the source of your drinking water regularly in the evenings during Pitru Paksha. This also pleases Goddesses Lakshmi and Annapurna.

Main Entrance

As per Vastu Shastra and the Hindu scriptures, it is important to keep the entrance of the house lit up with a diya, lamp or lights. Lighting a mustard oil lamp in the morning and evening is auspicious and keeps away negative energies. This also pleases Goddess Lakshmi and she in turn blesses us with health, wealth and happiness in the house.