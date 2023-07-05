Planning A Monsoon Sangeet Ceremony? 4 Tips That Will Make It An Unforgettable Experience For Everyone

Most Indians have grown up indulging in Bollywood films like ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ or ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Dewaani’, films that have inspired us to host the most extravagant sangeet ceremonies. Believe it or not, the Sangeet is where the party truly begins at any Indian wedding these days. From everyone wearing stunning dresses and choreographed dance routines, every single family member and friend come together to shake a leg on the dance floor and engage in the ultimate jugalbandi!

If you are a monsoon bride or a grom here are some exciting ways to make your sangeet ceremony an unforgettable experience not just for you but for all those attending-

Host A Fun Musical Night:

Kick off the evening with some friendly competition between Team Bride vs Team Groom to get the families to mingle as they have some fun with a monsoon twist. From antaakshari to musical chairs, encourage guests from both sides to put their best foot forward and join in on the fun. You can also plan ahead of time with the more musically talented family members to shake a leg on-stage and revel in a Rain-Dance-Off, before throwing open the dance floor to all with a touch of Bollywood Hits and English crowd-pleasers too. Wedding Themed Photo Booth:

The sangeet ceremony is perfect for shutterbugs and selfie enthusiasts to capture their glam drip in all its sheen, glory and wicked moves on the floor. A themed photo booth with quirky props and playful signage is an absolute mood, letting your guests play around with their creativity and capture Insta-worthy clicks. You can also add a vintage touch to your booth with an instant printing Polaroid camera, and give your guests framed prints of their pictures to treasure memories of the amazing night for years to come. Ensure Refreshments Are Handy, from Light Snacks to Refreshing Sips:

As your Sangeet gets lively, guests will need a place to refresh and recharge between making moves on the dance floor. A curated tapas-style counter with finger food like steaming momos and bhajis is ideal to let them grab a quick bite between songs; while seasonal fruit juices are sure to refresh your guests. You can also take fruitness to the next level with a range of flavours by BREEZER like Crisp Watermelon Mint, Tangy Cranberry, Delicious Blackberry Crush, Exotic Jamaican Passion, Tasty Blueberry and Zesty Orange. Audio Guest Book Booth To Let Your Guests Record Messages That Will Stay With You:

Let your guests share their wishes and blessings for your happy union in a unique way, by setting up an Audio Guest Book where they can record their messages throughout the evening. These personalized audio messages will make for cherished memories that you can revisit over the years, and deepen your connection with your loved ones.

Sangeet ceremonies hold a special place in Indian weddings and bring families closer together through the joys of music and dance.