Planning a Trip to Sri Lanka? Don’t Skip This Small Tourist Destination

Gampola, a hidden gem in Sri Lanka, may not be as well-known as other cities, but it offers a delightful surprise to tourists. This small sleepy town houses stunning beauty and a range of unique attractions. Whether you’re seeking relaxation or adventure, Gampola has something to offer. From exploring captivating places to engaging in exciting activities, the city promises an unforgettable experience.
If you are unsure whether to include Gampola in your Sri Lanka itinerary, this list of places will convince you that it’s well worth a visit-
- Deenside Tea Factory:
For tea enthusiasts, a visit to this extraordinary tea manufacturing factory in Gampola is a must. Renowned as the world’s finest producer of Ceylon Tea, this factory will leave you awestruck. Witness the remarkable blend of innovation and tradition as they employ mesmerising methods for tea production. Marvel at the camera-like colour separator, meticulously cleansing tea based on its hue and particle size. Immerse yourself in the captivating journey, observing skilled tea professionals as they efficiently manufacture, package, and distribute this exquisite tea.
- Ambuluwawa Tower:
Perched on Ambuluwawa Mountain, the Ambuluwawa Tower in Gampola, is an exceptional destination. Its thrilling 48-meter climb evokes both excitement and spirituality. It offers panoramic views of the countryside and it attracts visitors from all faiths. From the observation deck, enjoy stunning vistas at sunrise or sunset. Surrounded by serene nature, this unique blend of beauty, tranquillity, and cultural significance promises an unforgettable experience.
- Sri Kaleshwaram Temple
Sri Kaleshwaram, a temple near Gampola, stands as Sri Lanka’s oldest and largest Hindu temple, which has a history of over 125 years. Its awe-inspiring architecture boasts intricate carvings and sculptures of Hindu deities gracing the magnificent 80-foot-high ceiling. Adorned with paintings and murals depicting religious tales, the temple exudes a sacred ambience. Step into its pristine interior, where devotional music may serenade your visit, creating a spiritually uplifting experience.
- Kandy
For a delightful day trip from Gampola, consider visiting the renowned city of Kandy. Surrounded by lush forests and mountains, Kandy sits at an altitude of 500 metres, boasting a pleasant climate. Explore the city’s numerous lakes, perfect for tranquil moments amid nature. Marvel at the colonial architecture and grand temples that offer glimpses into Sri Lanka’s medieval culture. Immerse yourself in the rich heritage and natural beauty that Kandy has to offer.
- Lankatilaka Temple
Visit this renowned temple near Gampola, close to Embekke Devale. Adorned with ancient paintings, the temple’s magnificent architecture and traditional Sinhalese sculptures make it truly impressive. Originally built as a four storied building, it now houses a three-floor structure.