Planning For A Summer Trip? Avoid These 4 Places

As the scorching summer heat hits us, aren’t we all already longing for a vacation to escape not just this weather but also the hectic pace of life in cities? Even as the summer temperature soars to previously unheard-of levels, many have started planning their summer vacations. However, before you opt for the wrong place to go to, we are here to warn you.

Four places you must avoid this summer:

The very first one on the list has to be Vrindavan and Mathura, known as pilgrimage hubs. These are a must-see for anybody interested in spirituality and Hindu culture. The location offers a wonderful experience, especially during the Holi festival. It is a haven of serenity and tranquility. The temples at these two locations are the most well-known attractions, and they are all worthwhile. But this season can spoil the entire thing as it has a massive crowd and scorching heat.

Agree or not, the Taj Mahal must be on everyone’s bucket list to at least visit once. The beauty of the Taj Mahal looks wonderful in every season but travelling to Agra during summer is not a good option for you. It starts getting very hot in Agra in April, making it difficult for you to explore the city amid the sun and sweat.

Most of us love visiting Jaisalmer, Rajasthan but during summer, Jaisalmer is counted among the hottest places in the country. Travelling from the forts of Jaisalmer to the desert is no less than a punishment for you. That’s why planning to go to Jaisalmer in the summer can prove to be a bad option for you.

Well, people’s love for beaches is never-ending. But in summer there is a lot of humidity on the beaches of Goa. It becomes impossible to roam on the beach for a long time and that’s why going to Goa in summer can spoil your trip.

