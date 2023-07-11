Planning Pregnancy With Uterine Fibroids? All Your Questions Are Answered Here

Uterine fibroids are noncancerous uterine growths known and are common, especially during the childbearing years. One in five women may have fibroids during their childbearing years. Uterine fibroids, also known as leiomyomas or myomas, do not enhance the risk of uterine cancer.

Fibroids can range in size from being so small as to be invisible to the naked eye to being so big as to strain and enlarge the uterus. Fibroids can be localised or dispersed. In extreme cases, a uterus with several fibroids may grow to the point where it contacts the rib cage and put on weight. In women, uterine fibroids are a prevalent problem. You might not be aware that you have uterine fibroids, though, as they typically don’t present any symptoms. Your doctor can discover unintentional fibroids during a pelvic check or prenatal ultrasound.

Symptoms

Dr Shweta Wazir, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynecology, Motherhood Hospital, Gurugram shares uterine fibroids symptoms:

Growths in the uterus are known as uterine fibroids. Uterine fibroids are typically not malignant. Uterine fibroids sometimes might not have any symptoms or can cause a variety of symptoms, some of which are as follows:

Uncomfortable or heavy periods Having a lower-body fullness sensation Greater lower stomach size Often urinating Pain during intercourse Lower Back Pain

Dr Wazir shares factors that may cause uterine fibroids

The exact cause of uterine fibroids is still unknown. However, a few factors may make you more likely to develop uterine fibroids.

Age (uterine fibroids typically develop in women in their 30s and 40s and continue through menopause)

Obesity Family History Consumption of ham and red meat

Additionally, a few characteristics may reduce your chance of uterine fibroids. For instance, having multiple pregnancies can reduce your risk of uterine fibroids.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr Wazir answers some of the most commonly asked question regarding uterine fibroids:

Can someone with fibroids still become pregnant?

Yes, a lot of people who have fibroids can become pregnant. But it’s advisable to discuss your objectives and top priorities with your doctor if you want to increase your chances of having a safe pregnancy. A gynecologic surgeon can talk to you about treatment choices that can help maintain your fertility if fibroids are negatively affecting your quality of life.

Can fibroids cause infertility?

The fertility may be impacted by specific types of fibroids. For instance, fibroids might make it more challenging for an embryo to implant into the lining of the uterus if they protrude into the centre of the uterus.

There may be a link between having fibroids and having problems conceiving. Before concluding that fibroids are the primary cause of infertility, it is crucial to consult a reproductive endocrinologist i.e. a specialist in infertility to rule out any other potential causes.

Does getting rid of fibroids make you more fertile?

Some patients may experience improved fertility after eliminating fibroids with uterus-preserving procedures. The primary goal of fibroid removal, however, is to relieve symptoms like excessive bleeding and bloating.

Can fibroids be treated to help in conception?

Absolutely. A gynecologic surgeon trained in minimally invasive procedures can evaluate your case with reproductive specialists to decide which treatments will work best for you.

Are fibroids a high-risk pregnancy condition?

Fibroids can grow during pregnancy, which puts the patient at risk for an early birth or miscarriage.

Can you freeze eggs if you have fibroids?

Yes. Women with fibroids can go for egg freezing.

With fibroids, is a “normal" or “natural" delivery possible?

People with fibroids can give birth naturally. However, fibroids do raise the chance of having a C-section. Comparatively speaking, people who are pregnant and have fibroids are six times more likely to require a C-section.

After pregnancy, do fibroids naturally disappear?

Frequently, fibroids expand during pregnancy, and usually contract after birth. However, for some patients, fibroids still produce symptoms like severe menstrual bleeding. Treatments are available that may be helpful if you continue to have these symptoms. If you wish to get pregnant again in the future, these procedures can help you keep your fertility.

How can fibroids be treated or removed?

With a procedure called a myomectomy, you can get rid of fibroids before getting pregnant or after giving birth. During pregnancy the fibroids are not removed only the symptoms can be managed.

You can consult a fertility expert if you have fibroids and are planning to get pregnant to come up with a comprehensive plan for your pregnancy and reproductive health.