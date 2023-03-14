Planning To Do Yoga At Home? Add These Asanas To Your Routine

Health professionals advocate yoga as an ideal fitness regimen, targeting different muscle groups of our bodies. The practice of yoga has an array of benefits. Not only does it fortify the bones, joints, and muscles, but also promotes digestion, metabolism, and relaxation, while maintaining a serene and positive mindset. Practising yoga also increases body awareness and enhances sleep quality. Yoga helps achieve optimal physical and mental wellness by fostering flexibility and stability.

The pigeon pose stands out as it possesses myriad health benefits among the many yoga asanas. But wait, there’s more! Did you know that there are numerous variations of Pigeon Pose, each offering a unique expression and benefit to your practice? Anshuka Parwani, a yoga instructor who has trained various Bollywood celebrities, such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, and regularly shares insights on yoga and health on her social media account is there to help you.

The celebrity trainer recently treated her followers with outstanding fitness inspiration for the weekend. She uploaded a video on her Instagram handle, demonstrating the four different versions of the Pigeon Pose and discussing the benefits of doing the yoga asana.

Pigeon Pose while sitting on a chair. Pigeon Pose while elevating on a chair. Pigeon Pose while leaning on your back. Pigeon Pose while sitting.

Captioning the post Anushka wrote, “Give the Pigeon Pose a twist with these 4 variations. The pigeon pose is a great asana that helps to open the hips and ease lower back pain. Regularly practising these 4 variations has many benefits.” The trainer further shared the benefits of performing these variations of Pigeon Pose.

She said that by regularly practising the pigeon pose and its four variations, individuals can experience numerous benefits such as opening up the hips and alleviating lower back pain. These variations involve stretching the hamstrings, glutes, and hip flexors, reducing tightness and stiffness in the lower body, improving digestion through more downward abdominal movement, improving circulation by stretching the muscles and ligaments around the knees, and promoting relaxation and calmness of the mind. Using these yoga pose variations, individuals can effectively practice challenging asanas in different ways while still achieving positive effects.

