Planning To Get A Nail Extension This Monsoon? Keep In Mind These 5 Hacks

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 12:44 IST

Delhi, India

In today’s time, nail extensions are in trend and quite popular. Women often get nail extensions done, and even remove them within a short time. One needs to protect their nails from the side effects of these extensions in the monsoon season. It is very necessary to follow some nail care routines before getting and removing nail extensions. Let’s read more on this.

1. Cutting your nails is necessary: If you are thinking of getting nail extensions done, then do not forget to cut your nails short beforehand. If you get extensions on long nails, the nail beds get weak. As a result, nails start breaking.

2. Apply moisturiser or oil: After getting the nail extensions done, the moisture of the nails starts decreasing. The lack of moisture also makes the cuticles hard; due to this, the nails look very rough. After removing the extension, do not forget to massage the nails with moisturiser daily for a few days. If you want, you can use coconut, almond, or olive oil.

3. Avoid nail paint: After getting extensions done, no air passes through the nails. When nail paint is applied, they get covered completely and then also the same thing happens. Nails also need to come into contact with natural air. After removing nail extensions, applying nail paint for a few days should be avoided strictly.

4. Use nail strengthener: Many times, nails become thin and weak after getting nail extensions; so after removing the extensions, apply nail strengthener. Use it even before applying nail paint. With this, the nails will remain strong and will not break easily.

5. Take a break: Some women like to get nail extensions done frequently, without much break in between. This increases the risk of nail damage. It is necessary that after getting the nail extension removed, there should be a gap of some time in between to keep nails healthy.

