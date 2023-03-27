Planning to Hit the Gym? Here’s How To Plan Your Diet

Regular exercise at the gym has become a crucial part of maintaining good physical health. Hitting the gym can be a great way to manage your weight and stay mentally fit and positive. Along with the gym, as a beginner, it is important to consume a proper diet to achieve the desired results. Accurate proportions of food and fluids will keep you healthy. It will help you to maintain the blood glucose concentration and exercise with your maximum potential, as per a study by The American College of Sports Medicine.

So, here are a few points to keep in mind regarding your diet in the first week at the gym:

Hydrate properly: Drinking plenty of water is crucial for proper hydration and to help your body perform the best during exercise. Aim for at least 8-10 glasses of water per day, or more, if you’re sweating heavily during your workouts. Adequate water intake can also help to reduce muscle soreness and improve recovery time. Eat enough protein: Protein is essential for building and repairing muscle tissue, which is important if your goal is a physical transformation. According to research done by the National Library of Medicine, one should consume at least 1.6 g/kg of protein post-workout. You can have boiled eggs, fish, or meat as your protein source. Don’t skip on carbs: Carbohydrates are the body’s primary source of energy, so it’s important to include them in your diet. Try to consume carbs such as whole grains cereals, and fruits such as apples, bananas, and vegetables. Avoid processed foods: Processed foods are often high in calories, unhealthy fats, and added sugars, and can contribute to weight gain and other health problems. Instead, focus on whole foods that are nutrient-dense and provide the vitamins and minerals your body needs. Listen to your body: It’s important to pay attention to how your body responds to different foods and adjust your diet accordingly. If you’re feeling sluggish or experiencing digestive issues, it may be a sign that you need to make changes to your diet. Consult with a registered dietitian or nutritionist for personalized advice on how to best support your body during your first week at the gym.

