Planning To Visit Dubai? Here Are The Best Pools You Can Plan To Take A Dive In

Dubai is increasingly becoming one of the most popular tourist destinations around the world. Whether you are a shopaholic or a major travel junkie seeking some adventure, you can always get it all in Dubai. Even the biggest Bollywood stars starting from Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday everybody loves a good vacation in Dubai.

However, if you are an ardent traveller there is part of your heart that always wants to try out things that are slightly different than what everyone else is trying out. Did you know that Dubai boasts of some magnificent pools that tourists can also take a dive in? Yes, you heard that absolutely right, if you are a water baby and you love to swim then it is a must that you check out these stellar pools at least once in your lifetime.

You can catch a sneak peek of the supremely talked about pools, here-

Here are the 5 most amazing pools you can check out in Dubai:-

Aura Skypool, Palm Jumeirah

Situated on the 50th floor of The Palm Tower, swimming here will almost feel like a fantasy. Considered as one of the World’s highest 360 degrees infinity pools, this is a must-visit for all those who love the taste of luxury. Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision

The pool here almost looks like an oasis, it is that fancy and beautiful. After slogging hard all week this is the place one could visit to rejuvenate and relax. The sunbeds and cabanas here are fantastic and you get a lovely bar menu to choose from. Wane By SoMiya, Marina

This pool club and lounge is located right at the centre of the Dubai Marina and features a tropical setup which is blended with a classic European laid-back style. Twiggy By La Cantine, Dubai Creek

This is a fairly new place and in a very short span of time has gained immense popularity. The Mediterranean dishes and sushi served here are supposed to be incredible. Royal Atlantis, The Palm

Get ready to get a stellar view of the Dubai skyline and the Arabian Sea from the infinity pool here. The setting is lovely and all you really require for a lovely break from the monotony of life.

Which pool are you most excited to dive in?