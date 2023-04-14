Planning To Visit Himachal Pradesh This Summer? Explore These Underrated Place

Himachal Pradesh is home to magnificent mountains and beautiful serene landscapes. It is the ideal place to plan your upcoming vacation to beat the summer heat. There are many places in the state like Shimla, Dalhousie and Kullu-Manali, that you can visit. Tourists keep revisiting these places because of what they offer. Do you know, apart from these destinations, Himachal has some underrated gems as well? One such lesser-known place is Barmana, situated in the Bilaspur district. It is renowned for its scenic beauty. So, if you are planning to go here, here are a few places you can visit.

Laghat

Laghat is considered to be one of the best viewpoints to watch the mighty Himalayas. It is a point from where you can witness the most stunning sunrise and sunset, that you will cherish forever. You can choose to even trek to this place to indulge in a more adventurous and exciting experience.

Temples

If you are looking for a peaceful and spiritual experience, you can explore the temples near Barmana. Laxmi Narayan Temple, Shri Naina Devi Ji and Jalapa Mai Sangarathai Temple are some of the temples you can explore.

Barmana Park

Barmana Park is considered to be one of the favourite places of tourists. You can enjoy this place’s picturesque landscape. You can also enrol yourself in adventure sports for a memorable experience.

Apart from Barmana, if you are also planning to explore Kullu and Kasol in Himachal Pradesh, then take note of these places:

Great Himalayan National Park in Kullu

It is one of India’s largest national parks and is surrounded by two towering Himalayan mountains on either side. This park showcases more than 375 species of fauna, 30 species of mammals and 180 species of birds. Snow Leopard, Himalayan Tahr, Musk Deer, Blue Sheep, and Himalayan Brown Bear are found here. It is also a very popular spot for trekkers. It also houses villages, wherein small communities worship sacred groves. In the months of April, May, August and September, fairs are hosted here.

Chalal Trek Trail in Kasol

If you happen to be a trekking enthusiast, then the Chalal Trek Trail in Kasol is a must. It is dotted with numerous natural beauty, from looming mountains, rivers, and forest areas to villages. The Parvati River will leave you mesmerised.

