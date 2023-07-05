Planning To Visit Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple In Sawan? Check All Details Here

The Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. Currently, the temple has been decorated because of Sawan Month. In 2023, after 19 years, Sawan will be observed for two months, starting from July 4 and till August 31.

Due to the extra period of Sawan month, the temple committee decided to change the timing of darshan, but only until September 11. The doors of the temple will be opened by 2:30 am, but the entry of devotees into the sanctum sanctorum will be closed during this period.

Devotees can take a quick darshan by paying Rs 250 for the tickets, which will be available on the temple’s website. Kavad Yatris coming from all over the country can perform jalabhisekh from Tuesday to Friday as entry is prohibited for the other days.

Devotees with protocol and permission will be allowed to have darshan from the Nandihal in a limited number. As this year Sawan is for two months, there will be more devotees visiting the temple, and that’s why the committee has taken these decisions. Visitors with a ticket of Rs 250 will be able to enter the temple from gate number four, go through the barricade from Vishram Dham towards the assembly hall, and then exit.

VIPs will be allowed from gate 1, along with VVIPs from Nirmalya gate. Though regular visitors can offer water before the Bhasma Aarti. Due to the possible rush, four buses named Mahakal Lok Express were deployed on July 4.

During Sawan, there will be five major Aartis taking place. Lord Mahakal is facing south, and it is believed that he will come out on the 8th Monday of Sawan and the 2nd Monday of Bhadau as a king to know about the conditions of his devotees. During Sawan, a special adornment will be conducted with sandalwood, dry fruits, mawa, flowers and jewellery. Some devotees offer nearly one lakh belpatra; it has the significance of offering belpatra and water to Mahakal, especially during Sawan.

Four bus services have been started for Mahakal’s visit. Two buses will be from Nanakheda bus stop and two from Dewas Gate bus stop. Along with Mahakal temple, this bus will visit other religious places like ISKCON temple, Yantra Mahal, Gadkalika Mata temple, Siddhavat Ghat, Sandipani Ashram and other religious places. These buses were free for the first day, and a guide was available on the bus. The charge from the second day onwards is Rs 100 and passengers can book the tickets on the Mahakal Lok website.