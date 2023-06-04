Planning Your 2023 Travel? Don't Miss The Tourist Taxes In These Countries

When planning a trip, travellers often factor in expenses such as visas, accommodation, transportation, and meals. However, there is another element that can catch them off guard: tourist taxes. These additional charges, imposed by certain countries, have the potential to impact both your budget and travel plans. In this article, we delve into the world of tourist taxes, shedding light on the countries that have already implemented or are considering such charges for foreign visitors. By understanding these hidden costs, you can better prepare for your travels and make informed decisions to ensure a smooth and budget-friendly journey.

Thailand is in the process of introducing a tourist fee of approximately Rs 700 (€8). While the implementation was initially planned for late 2022, uncertainties have caused delays. The purpose of this fee is to provide support for tourists involved in accidents and contribute to the development of tourist destinations. By utilizing the profits from the tax, Thailand aims to enhance the overall experience for visitors and ensure their well-being during their stay. Barcelona has announced plans to gradually increase its tourist tax over the next two years, as confirmed by city authorities. Since 2012, visitors have been required to pay both a regional tourist tax and an additional city-wide surcharge. Starting from April 1, the municipal fee has been raised to Rs 240 (€2.75), with a further increase to Rs 280 (€3.25) scheduled for April 1, 2024. This tax applies specifically to guests staying in official tourist accommodations and aims to generate funds for various infrastructure enhancements across the city. Barcelona seeks to invest in improving its amenities and services to further enrich the travel experience for visitors. Valencia is preparing to introduce a tourist tax applicable to all types of accommodations, such as hotels, hostels, apartments and campsites. The tax is anticipated to be implemented by the end of 2023 or early 2024. Travellers will be charged between Rs 46 (50 cents) and Rs 176 (€2) per night, based on their chosen lodging, for a maximum of seven nights. Venice is expecting the introduction of a tourist fee. Despite facing delays, the exact implementation date remains uncertain. The proposed measures, including an online booking system, aim to regulate tourist numbers. To manage visitor flow, a fee ranging from Rs 265 (€3) to Rs 883 (€10) is being considered, varying based on the season and the volume of tourists. Bhutan sets itself apart from other countries with its relatively high tourist fees. During the high season, visitors are required to pay a minimum fee of Rs 20,000 (€228) per day, which covers accommodation, guide services, transportation, entry fees, and meals. The fee is lower during the low season. Additionally, Bhutan has recently introduced the Sustainable Development Fee of Rs 16,000 (US $200) per day for most visitors, increasing the overall expenses. Visitors in France are required to pay a ‘taxe de sejour’ added to their hotel bills. The fee varies by city, typically ranging from around Rs 17 (€0.20) to Rs 350 (€4) per person per night. The tax aims to support the upkeep and growth of tourism infrastructure, especially in cities with high visitor numbers. Popular destinations like Paris and Lyon utilise the funds from the ‘taxe de sejour’ to enhance their services. In the United States, travellers who rent accommodation are typically subject to a hotel tax or lodging tax. Also known as an occupancy tax, it is applicable to various types of lodging including hotels, motels, and inns. Houston has the highest reported hotel tax rate in the country, reaching 17 per cent of the hotel bill. The purpose of this tax is to generate revenue and support local tourism initiatives, maintain infrastructure, and cover related expenses in each destination. Switzerland applies a tourist tax that varies across different locations. Typically charged per person and per night, the average cost is approximately Rs 194 (€2.20). It’s worth noting that accommodation quotes generally exclude the tourist tax, which is listed separately for better expense management. Additionally, the tourist tax in Switzerland is applicable to stays of less than 40 days.