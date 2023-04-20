Planning Your Summer Trip? Take Care Of Your Skin With These Tips While Travelling

When you are travelling, skincare is the last thing you think about after contemplating the type of outfits to pack and places to visit. Travelling can damage your skin, if not taken care of, especially if it’s a summer destination. Due to constant exposure to the sun, your skin looks dull and dehydrated from the humid hot weather. Simple and effective skincare is vital for you during your summer travel. Here are some easy tips for you to have a good skincare routine, while you travel during this summer season.

Every place is not the same:

Don’t think you will find the same type of environment everywhere; so you cannot follow the same skincare routine always. You need to decide the type of moisturisers and creams to pack before you travel. Select the skincare regime according to the climate you are travelling to. For instance, you cannot follow the skincare routine of a humid place in dry or cold climates. Ready from the start:

Don’t wait to reach your destination to start your skincare routine. Be ready from the beginning. Prep your skin on the journey to keep it well-moisturised and protected at all times. Pack some cotton pads and water to keep your skin clean and fresh. To reduce fatigue and dullness, try soothing it with moisturiser and a hydrating sheet mask before you leave for your journey. Sunscreen is mandatory:

It is extremely important for you to carry sunscreen in your bag. Travelling in summer leads to dry and dull skin if not protected from exposure. Try not to leave before applying sunscreen, no matter what the weather is outside. Keep accessories like sunglasses handy, while you travel to summer destinations. Beware of random products:

Don’t try any new or random skincare product you find in the hotel room or a shop in the place you visit. Skin is the most sensitive part of our body, which can have an allergic reaction when it comes in contact with an incompatible product. Each person has a unique skin texture, where some products work and some don’t. Try to have your own set of skincare products, which you have been using for a long time. Stay hydrated:

Carry a water bottle around while travelling during the summer season. It helps you stay active and avoids weakness due to dehydration. It also helps in washing away a lot of toxins from the body.

