PM Modi In US: Wine For State Dinner Was Brought From Gujrat-Born Raj Patel's Winery

US President Joe Biden and the First Lady of the State, Jill Biden hosted a lavish State dinner at the White House in Honour Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day tour to the United States Of America. It was made sure that an exquisite Vegetarian menu was curated for all the celebrated guests coming in from all walks of life. And, while a lot has already been spoken about the food served at the gathering very little light has been shed on the alcohol that was being served at the dinner.

The responsibility of providing wine for this rather important party befell on the shoulders of Gujrat-born vinter Raj Patel who had moved from India to the US and currently owns a winery in the hub of wine, Napa Valley. For the party, the guests were served the incredibly popular Patel Red Blend 2019.

A report on India Today quoted Patel talking about his brand of wines, he said “The idea was always to make wines that are well-structured, elegant and have the ability to last through time. It was made for the American palette, and it just so happened that over the years Indians embraced our wine. Being from an Indian origin myself, and a Patel, Indians (in America) have embraced the wines we make."

In the report, the vintner, Raj Patel was also quoted saying, “We were just asked to supply the wine. We were not invited."

Indian netizens are tremendously proud of the fact that an NRI vintner was chosen to provide wine for such an important event that will be remembered across history.

The state dinner hosted some of the most prominent personalities who were elated to be at a dinner party that was being thrown in order to honour PM Narendra Modi. The dinner menu included items like Marinated Millet, Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms, Strawberry shortcake and a lot more.