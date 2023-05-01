PM Narendra Modi Greets People of Gujarat, Maharashtra on Their Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on the foundation day of the two states. In a Tweet the PM said: “Best wishes on Maharashtra Day. The state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors. I pray for the continued progress of Maharashtra in the years to come.” He also tweeted in Marathi.

Best wishes on Maharashtra Day. The state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors. I pray for the continued progress of Maharashtra in the years to come.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2023

महाराष्ट्र दिनाच्या शुभेच्छा.राज्याला महान संस्कृती आणि विविध क्षेत्रात राष्ट्राची प्रगती समृद्ध करणारे मेहनती लोक लाभले आहेत.भविष्यातही महाराष्ट्राची अशीच प्रगती होत राहील अशी मी कामना करतो.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2023

Extending his wishes to the people of Gujarat, PM tweeted: “Greetings on Gujarat Sthapana Diwas. Gujarat has made a mark due to its all round progress as well as its unique culture. I pray that the state continues to scale new heights of development in the times ahead.” PM also extended his greetings in Gujarati.

Greetings on Gujarat Sthapana Diwas. Gujarat has made a mark due to its all round progress as well as its unique culture. I pray that the state continues to scale new heights of development in the times ahead.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2023

ગુજરાત સ્થાપના દિવસની હાર્દિક શુભેચ્છાઓ….! ગુજરાત રાજ્યએ તેના સર્વાંગી વિકાસની સાથે-સાથે તેની આગવી સંસ્કૃતિને કારણે એક અનન્ય ઓળખ ઊભી કરી છે.હું પ્રાર્થના કરું છું કે રાજ્ય આગામી વર્ષોમાં વિકાસની નવી ઊંચાઈઓ સર કરતું રહે. જય જય ગરવી ગુજરાત ! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2023

It was on this day in the year 1960 that the former state of Bombay was segregated on a linguistic basis and two states were formed — Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The day is celebrated in the two states with multiple parades, events, and ceremonies across the two states. In Maharashtra, the main function is organised at Shivaji Park in Dadar. And in Gujarat, the main event is held at the Sabarmati Waterfalls. The events highlight the culture and the traditions of the two states. In Maharashtra, the day is declared a public holiday.

