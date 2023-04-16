Pondicherry's 'Beer Bus' Promises Unlimited Beer, With One Major Exception

To relax in the sun, sand and enjoy cold beer, Pondicherry has long been a favourite tourist destination. In an effort to expand the tourism of the coastal city, the Catamaran Brewing Co. has launched a ‘Beer Bus’ that offers a unique experience to the tourists exploring the town.

Puducherry’s first microbrewery is launching an exciting new venture on April 22. For Rs 3000 per person, you can embark on a round trip from Chennai and indulge in a delicious 3 course meal, along with unlimited craft beer. If that’s not enough, you’ll also get a personal tour of the microbrewery.

The Beer Bus is all set to hit the roads with its maiden trip starting next Saturday, giving beer enthusiasts a chance to hop on board every weekend with up to 40 passengers. The journey promises to be an exciting 12-hour experience, with pick-up scheduled at 9 am from a pre-designated spot.

Catamaran Brewing Co, took to Instagram to share the thrilling news, they wrote, “Hop on board to the Brewery Tour Bus and experience the magic of our craft beer with the brewhouse tour and much more.”

While the idea of the Beer Bus may sound perfect, there is a major catch. Unfortunately, passengers won’t be able to drink any beer during the journey, as it is considered illegal. However, the bus will make a stop at a government-designated area in Pudvai where drinking is permitted on the premises.

According to an article by The Hindu Business Line, the founder of Catamaran Brewing Co., Prasad Radhakrishnan, revealed that the idea for the Beer Bus was born when a customer made a playful suggestion for a transport service from Chennai to Pondicherry, where beer is more affordable.

According to Radhakrishnan, the purpose of the bus is to provide a safe and enjoyable transport option for people traveling from Chennai to Pondicherry and to give them a taste of craft beer. He also noted that a bus is a great option for groups who want to have fun.

Soon after the company shared promotional offers about the beer bus on social media, people started showing interest and some even assumed that they would be able to drink unlimited beer while on the bus.

Prasad Radhakrishnan was surprised by the overwhelming response, as people expressed their interest in drinking beer on the bus. However, he also highlighted that the company would maintain “a zero-tolerance policy and no alcohol will be served in the bus” and any passengers who create disturbances would be dropped off at the nearest bus stop.

