Pooja Hedge Is Ready To Set The World On Fire In This Sexy Red Cut-Out Dress, See Photos

Pooja Hegde’s sense of style is admired by one and all. She can slay any outfit, be it a comfy casual or an elaborate ethnic. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress’ impeccable outfits compel fashion enthusiasts to take notes. Pooja started the week in style in a unique red gown and shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram handle. She looked stunning as she posed for her photo shoot in a sassy dress from the fashion house Monot. Pooja Hegde captioned the pics, “Where’s the matchstick coz I’m about to set this world on fire.”

Pooja was dressed in a vivid red gown with a cross-shoulder strap and a cut-out on one side of the waist. The dress featured a lengthy skirt with a thigh-high cut, exposing her midriff. For accessories, Pooja Hegde picked dramatic silver embellished stilettos from Christian Louboutin, sleek earrings and a statement ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

In terms of makeup, Pooja wore smokey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and nude lip colour. She kept her hair open in wavy curls with a middle part.

We envy Pooja Hegde’s unique wardrobe. Just a few days ago, the actress draped herself in a gorgeous fish-cut saree. By now we know that Pooja loves black, so the colour of the saree wasn’t a surprise.

The saree featured a tulle layer and was paired with a beautiful backless blouse with a plunging neckline that was embellished with sequins. Pooja selected her personalised saree from the collection JADE by Monica and Karishma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

She went for bold jewellery to complement her outfit. A neckpiece with a heavy green pendant and a floral, defining ring. As for her makeup, Pooja Hegde wore a dewy base with drawn eyebrows, nude pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, and glossy pink lip colour. She gathered her messy, wavy hair together and put it up in a sleek ponytail style with a centre part.