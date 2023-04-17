Pooja Hedge Turns to Casuals as She Promotes Her Film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan

There is nothing like comfortable fashion, and Pooja Hedge’s wardrobe is the perfect place for some inspiration. The actress is currently packed with multiple promotional events for her upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Well, she made sure that her fashion game is on point every day. From classy gowns to bodycon-fit dresses, she has experimented with everything at these events. Recently, she was spotted in a comfy crop top and denim combo as she stepped out in Mumbai. This easy-to-style outfit will surely grab your attention.

Pooja Hegde’s sleeveless top featured a round neckline, a gathered pattern all over, a fitted breast, a cropped length to show off her toned midriff, an asymmetric infinity-style hem design, and a bright lemon yellow hue. The actress paired it with a pair of baggy, high-rise, dark blue denim trousers with patched pockets on the sides, a provocative thigh-length split in the front, a floor-grazing hem, and side pockets.

Pooja added a few simple pieces of jewellery like tiny hoop earrings, and silver lace-up boots with block heels to the outfit. Pooja went with a sleek braided ponytail with a centre part. As for her make-up, she went for a mauve lip colour, feathered brows, a soft smokey eye, rouged cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, and a dewy base.

Fans are in awe of her look. One of them commented that she looks like a boss girl in the outfit. Others said she looked ‘pretty’ and ‘awesome.’ Pooja was photographed by the paparazzi, and she was greeting the media and posed for the cameras before she went ahead to attend the event.

A few weeks back, Pooja Hedge shared numerous photos of herself lounging lazily. Her casual attire and laid-back appearance was a hit among her fans. The actress was seen combining glamour and comfort by donning an ivory-white tank top and a pair of pastel grey joggers. Her street-style outfit was completed by super-cool, multicoloured sunglasses and a loose bun in her hair. Pooja relaxed on the couch while the sun shone on her face and the lavish Taj Hotel could be seen in the distance.

Meanwhile, her fans are waiting to see her on screen this Eid, in the Farhad Samji directorial, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, opposite Salman Khan. She was last seen in the Ranveer Singh film Cirkus in 2022.

