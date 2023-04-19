Pooja Hegde Is A Ray Of Sunshine In This Stunning Yellow Tulle Dress

Pooja Hegde is an absolute fashion queen. The actress is known for her experimental and versatile style, constantly pushing fashion boundaries. She is currently promoting her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and her stunning public appearances have wowed fans. From simple attire to casual chic outfits, she slayed in every outfit that she wore for the film’s promotion. Pooja Hegde’s fashion sense is characterized by her boldness and fearlessness in trying out new styles, making her a trendsetter in the fashion industry.

Recently, she wore this mesmerizing canary yellow tulle gown on the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The yellow colour symbolizes a sense of cheerfulness, optimism, and brightness. Gauri & Nainika designed the dreamy gown, a famous luxury-clothing brand based in New Delhi. For jewellery, she kept it minimal yet classy with golden multiple-finger rings along with golden studs. The look was completed with nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, well-defined eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and neutral lipstick colour, along with wavy middle-parted hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Pooja Hegde turned Instagram with hot orange vibes by wearing a breathtaking orange bodycon top with a pleated skirt, featuring mirror detailing. She captioned the post saying, “Simple… but delicious.” She completed this stylish outfit with a matching pair of hoop earrings and a stacked gold neckpiece. The actress styled her hair in curls and added subtle eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, a neutral lip colour, and brightened cheeks for the final additions. The actress was seen in Arpita Mehta and the complete look was paired by Ami Patel, a celebrity stylist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

She raised the fashion trends with her latest Instagram post. For the promotions, she appeared in a sky-blue dress paired up with thigh-high boots. With tied-up hair in a bun, the full attire looked mesmerizing. “Just like a dream,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

There is nothing like wearing a casual top and jeans on your promotions. The sleeveless blouse worn by Pooja Hegde featured a round neckline, an all-over gathered pattern, a fitting breast, a cropped length to highlight her toned midsection, an asymmetric infinity hem design, and a vivid lemon yellow colour. The actress wore it with a loose, high-rise pair of dark blue denim trousers with patched side pockets, a provocative thigh-length split in the front, a floor-grazing hem, and side pockets.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, also featuring Salman Khan, is all set to hit the cinemas on April 21.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here