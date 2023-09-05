Pooja Hegde Is An Absolute Vision In A Royal Blue Sharara Set Worth Rs 1,20,000; See Pics

Pooja Hegde can never have a fashionably dull moment, it is undeniably true that her prowess as an absolute fashionista is simply impeccable. The actress has an incredible know-how of fashion which she uses to her full abilities, Pooja always knows when to wear what and she does so in a brilliant way each and every time. There is truly denying the fact that with time she has established herself as a true blue fashion icon.

Recently, Pooja took to her social media accounts to share snippets from the Raksha Bandhan celebration that took place at her house. Ever since then, fashion critics and enthusiasts have not stopped raving about her outfit. In case, you have missed out on it, check it out here-

Pooja opted for this incredibly gorgeous royal blue sharara set from the shelves of celebrity designer Anita Dongre and did absolute justice to it in every way possible. Priced at Rs. 1,20,000 the set features a beautiful benarasi sleeveless kurta along with a sharara that is made of the same colour and the same material, however, it is the dupatta that gives it quite a dreamy feeling.

One cannot help but appreciate the classic gota patti hand embroidery over the entire set along with the brocades’ exquisitely detailed embellishments that were subtle and striking at the same time. For all those who are already planning on laying their hands on this beauty, the set is also available in 3 other shades and the best part is that it features pockets as well. Pooja went ahead with the royal blue shade which complimented her skin tone and her innate grace and charm elevated the look to a whole other level.

The actress paired a pair of exquisite chaandbaaliyas with the sharara set that synced with the look perfectly well. She completed the look with a pair of jootis that were simple but were simply the best choice to go with the ensemble. Those statement finger rings deserve a special mention of their own and were truly a class of their own.

What is brilliant is the fact that Pooja had her hair up in a ponytail and went really minimal in terms of makeup, therefore letting the focus lurk around the outfit and making it the star of the show. Her brows were perfectly drawn and she had the perfect amount of highlighter on, the nude lip shade was yet another well-thought-out idea and even better executed.