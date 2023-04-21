Pooja Hegde Looks Gorgeous as Always in a Pink Co-ord Outfit as She Promotes ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan; Pics

Pooja Hegde is a true definition of a fashionista. The actor’s sense of style is evident in the glimpses inside her fashion journals that she frequently posts to her Instagram account. Pooja also makes sure that every outfit she chooses for her fashion photoshoots makes fashion fans scramble to take notes. Pooja’s style tenet is to make things sleek, basic, and trendy while also making sure that the outfit is always comfy to wear. Pooja can pull off anything, from casual outfits to festive ensembles to giving us major boss chick vibes in formal power suits. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the actor’s forthcoming movie, is now in theatres. The movie, which also features Salman Khan in the title character, is scheduled for an Eid release today, on April 21.

Pooja is currently quite busy as the movie is actively being promoted. The star frequently shares images from her movie promotion diaries. Pooja previously shared several images of herself looking incredibly gorgeous in a gorgeous pink co-ord set. Pooja chose the outfit while serving as the muse for the fashion business Magda Butrym, and she looked lovely as usual. Pooja posed for the photos in front of a white interior backdrop, which made us drool. Pooja was dressed in a pink crop top with gathered accents that were arranged to produce a floral pattern. She also wore it with an enormous blazer and a similar set of formal trousers. With the photographs, Pooja said “hi" to her Instagram followers.

Pooja completed her outfit for the day with white spectacular finger rings that matched her statement ear studs from the Isharya jewellery collection. She finished off her ensemble for the day with a pair of white Jimmy Choo stilettos. Pooja wore her hair in a tidy bun with a middle part, styled by stylist Ami Patel. Pooja was dressed in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick hue with the help of makeup artist Kajol Mulani.

